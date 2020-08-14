Lincoln Public Schools sets attendance restrictions for fall sporting events

LINCOLN — Attendance at Lincoln Public Schools athletic events will begin in the fall season with spectators limited to four immediate family members of students taking part in the event.

LPS defines “immediate family” as all members living in the household and also includes grandparents. Face coverings are required, even at outdoor events. Family groups must observe six feet of social distancing.

At LPS home football games, the home team’s marching band, cheerleaders and dance team may perform, and their immediate families are allowed to attend. Visiting teams are restricted to cheerleaders.

Lincoln has two varsity football stadiums — 9,000-seat Seacrest Field and Lincoln High’s 1,700-seat stadium. The six high school gyms have capacities between 2,400 and 3,000 people.

“We will communicate any changes to these limitations if it is feasible to increase attendance based on recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department," an LPS spokesman said in a press release.

LPS is the first Class A school district known to set attendance guidelines for the fall. The Omaha-area Metro Conference last week was developing recommendations for approval by school superintendents.