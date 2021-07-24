Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep, Gretna, Papio South legion teams win in first round

Gretna pulled a first-day stunner Saturday at the American Legion state tournament, knocking off the state's top team this summer.
The Dragons rolled to an 11-1 win over DC Electric (Bellevue West) in the game at Omaha Westside. The Thunderbirds fell into the losers bracket and saw their record drop to 49-3.
"Of course it was a surprise," Gretna coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "They've been the best team, but our guys did a great job of following our game plan."
The 30-13 Dragons scored one run in the first before breaking the game open with a six-run second. Mick Huber and TJ Silliman had two-run doubles, and Rusty Wortman chipped in a two-run triple.
"We came out flat and they made us pay for it," DC Electric coach Jason Shockey said. "Things kind of snowballed on us in that second inning."
The Thunderbirds scored their lone run in the third when Cam Madsen doubled and eventually scored on a double-play grounder.
Gretna's lead grew to 10-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Wortman and a pair of run-scoring infield errors.
The Dragons ended it with a single run in the fifth when Huber scored on a balk. The game came to an abrupt finish because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Jackson Shelburne pitched the first two innings for Gretna, and Brayden Chaney went the rest of the way.
The Dragons advance to a winners bracket game Sunday at 7 p.m. while DC Electric will play an elimination game at 1 p.m.
"I told our guys the goal is still the same," Shockey said. "We still have to win five games and I'm confident we can come back."
DC Electric (49-3).....001 00— 1 4 2
Gretna (30-13).........160 31—11 8 0
W: Chaney. L: Lester. 2B: DC, Madsen; G, Huber 2, Silliman. 3B: G, Wortman.
Omaha Creighton Prep 11, Hastings 4
A quick start — four runs in the first inning — paved the way to victory for the Junior Jays.
Both teams are sponsored by Five Points Bank.
"That first inning eased some of our tension," Prep coach Pat Mooney said. "We were pretty good on the mound and competed in the box."
Coby Hatcher belted a two-run single in the first for the 31-14 Junior Jays. He'd finish the game with five RBIs.
Hastings closed to 4-2 in the second before Prep posted another four-run inning in the third. Ten batters went to the plate, with the big blow a two-run single by Andrew Butler.
Robert O'Malley pitched the first three innings for Prep. He yielded four hits and two runs while striking out four.
"Robert was OK today," Mooney said. "We were able to get him out of the game early so we can use him later if we're still in it."
Luke Papa came on in relief for Prep and threw 3⅓ innings. He held the Chiefs scoreless before Thomas Leiden finished up.
"Luke threw a lot of strikes, and that's what we wanted," Mooney said. "He did a nice job today."
Hastings (29-12) will play an elimination game Sunday at 10 a.m.
Prep advances to play JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) in a 4 p.m. game Sunday.
Omaha Creighton Prep FPB (31-14)....404 003 0—11 11 1
Hastings FPB (29-12)..........................020 000 2— 4 7 4
W: O'Malley. L: Mackey. 2B: H, Brooks.
Lincoln Southeast 8, Omaha Burke 6
The Knights survived four errors and held on for the victory.
JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) took the lead for good with a four-run second inning. Shortstop David Swanson had a two-run single, and starting pitcher Connor Wilken added a two-run double.
Swanson had another RBI single in the third, but Prime Time (Omaha Burke) pulled within 6-5 in the bottom of the inning, scoring twice on an infield throwing error.
The Knights added single runs in the fourth and sixth to hang on for the victory.
"This time of season, you just need to find a way to win," JC Brager coach Montana Jones said. "Guys are tired and there are some sore arms, but we were able to grind it out."
Wilken went four innings and struck out eight to get the win. Jack Swanson came on in the sixth inning to get the save.
Gage Oetter, Brayden Artzer and Dalton Ferrin each had two hits for the 32-13 Bulldogs.
The Knights advance to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.
The Bulldogs drop into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game of the double-elimination tournament.
JC Brager (30-12)........141 101 0—8 9 4
Prime Time (32-13).....302 001 0—6 7 0
W: Wilken. L: Chavis. 2B: JCB, Wilken; PT, Artzer.
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Omaha Westside 0
Nick Ripple tossed a four-hit shutout to lead the Titans to the victory over the team from Omaha Westside.
Ripple struck out four and walked three, including the leadoff batter in the seventh inning. He allowed a single one out later, which prompted a visit from coach Bill Lynam.
"I told Nick to calm down," he said. "He had only thrown about 60 pitches so I told him we had confidence in him."
Ripple says that's what he needed to hear.
"I wanted to finish it off," he said. "I felt really relaxed and had a lot of faith in my defense."
Ripple responded with a strikeout before left fielder Evan Greene made a diving catch in left field of a drive by Jack Scioli to end it.
KB pitcher Ty Madison was almost as good, yielding four hits while striking out five. The only run he yielded came in the fifth inning when Trenton Brehm delivered an RBI single.
"It was a big game in front of a big crowd," Ripple said. "This was a good win for us."
KB Building Services.....................000 000 0—0 4 1
Papillion-La Vista South (32-9).....000 010 x—1 4 0
W: Ripple. L: Madison.
