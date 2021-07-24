Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep, Gretna, Papio South legion teams win in first round

Gretna pulled a first-day stunner Saturday at the American Legion state tournament, knocking off the state's top team this summer.

The Dragons rolled to an 11-1 win over DC Electric (Bellevue West) in the game at Omaha Westside. The Thunderbirds fell into the losers bracket and saw their record drop to 49-3.

"Of course it was a surprise," Gretna coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "They've been the best team, but our guys did a great job of following our game plan."

The 30-13 Dragons scored one run in the first before breaking the game open with a six-run second. Mick Huber and TJ Silliman had two-run doubles, and Rusty Wortman chipped in a two-run triple.

"We came out flat and they made us pay for it," DC Electric coach Jason Shockey said. "Things kind of snowballed on us in that second inning."

The Thunderbirds scored their lone run in the third when Cam Madsen doubled and eventually scored on a double-play grounder.

Gretna's lead grew to 10-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Wortman and a pair of run-scoring infield errors.

The Dragons ended it with a single run in the fifth when Huber scored on a balk. The game came to an abrupt finish because of the 10-run mercy rule.