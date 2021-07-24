 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep legion teams win first round games at state tournament
BASEBALL

Robert O’Malley

Omaha Creighton Prep starter Robert O’Malley delivers a pitch Saturday against Hastings. The Junior Jays posted an 11-4 win at the American Legion state tournament.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) defeated Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke) 8-6 on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion state tournament.

The Knights took the lead with a four-run second inning and never gave it up.

Starter Connor Wilken picked up the victory, striking out eight in four innings. Jack Swanson got the save.

JC Brager advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday while the Bulldogs fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game.

Creighton Prep 11, Hastings 4

Omaha Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep) defeated Hastings Five Points Bank 11-4 on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion state tournament.

Coby Hatcher had three RBIs and Andrew Butler added two for the 32-14 Junior Jays, who advance to play JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) in a 4 p.m. game Sunday at Omaha Westside.

The Chiefs fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game against Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke).

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

