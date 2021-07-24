Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep legion teams win first round games at state tournament

JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) defeated Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke) 8-6 on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion state tournament.
The Knights took the lead with a four-run second inning and never gave it up.
Starter Connor Wilken picked up the victory, striking out eight in four innings. Jack Swanson got the save.
JC Brager advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday while the Bulldogs fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game.
Creighton Prep 11, Hastings 4
Omaha Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep) defeated Hastings Five Points Bank 11-4 on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion state tournament.
Coby Hatcher had three RBIs and Andrew Butler added two for the 32-14 Junior Jays, who advance to play JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) in a 4 p.m. game Sunday at Omaha Westside.
The Chiefs fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game against Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke).
