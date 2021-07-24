 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southeast legion team defeats Omaha Burke at state tournament
BASEBALL

JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) defeated Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke) 8-6 on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion state tournament.

The Knights took the lead with a four-run second inning and never gave it up.

Starter Connor Wilken picked up the victory, striking out eight in four innings. Jack Swanson got the save.

JC Brager advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday while the Bulldogs fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game.

