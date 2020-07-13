Lincoln Southeast kept it internal in hiring a new boys basketball coach. On Monday the Knights named Joey Werning as the next coach.

Werning, a varsity assistant last season at Southeast, takes over for Jonah Bradley, who accepted an assistant coaching position in June at Winona State, a Division II school in Minnesota.

"I am at a loss for words," Werning said. "It is hard to articulate how excited I am to continue the long tradition at Southeast and especially for the Southeast boys basketball program."

​Werning, a 2011 Lincoln Pius X grad, played collegiately at Concordia in Seward for two years before transferring to Nebraska. He was a student manager at NU during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Prior to joining the Knights as an assistant coach in 2019, he was an assistant at Parkview Christian (2016-17) and Kearney Catholic (2017-19).

Werning will lead a talented group of Knights that finished last season as a district runner-up and had a 14-11 record.

