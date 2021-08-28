Lincoln Southeast rallies with two trick plays to defeat Omaha North

Those turnovers were immediately followed by touchdowns for North. The Vikings had 13 points off turnovers in the first half, in addition to a two-play touchdown drive after a poor Southeast punt.

“Obviously, we did not play very well in the first half; credit Omaha North, but we just didn’t take care of the ball on offense,” Gottula said. “Really it was just about us staying together as a team and executing, and I’m really proud of our kids. They did an excellent job in the second half.”

Executing regular plays in game environments can be difficult, let alone rarely practiced and complicated trick plays. But Southeast ran them to perfection. On the first, Buettenback received a pitch in the backfield and fired a 21-yard pass to the end zone, where Appleget made a diving catch. For the second trick play, Southeast motioned its entire offensive line to one side of the field with Appleget taking the snap, which he promptly rifled 25 yards to Will Barrett for a score.

Appleget was hoping that he would be able to throw a touchdown pass at some point this season, and he got his wish in Week 1.

“It was a great trick play, and our offense just kind of started clicking in the second half, so it was no shocker that we played the way we did,” he said.