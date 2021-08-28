Lincoln Southeast rallies with two trick plays to defeat Omaha North

A one-hour rain delay is no help to a team that eagerly wants to start its season off right.
The Lincoln Southeast Knights were full of energy and ready to go Friday night, but severe thunderstorms delayed their season opener and put a damper on the team’s first-half performance. The Knights put together only one scoring drive, turned the ball over twice and allowed Omaha North to take a 19-7 lead into the locker room.
As Southeast coach Ryan Gottula put it, “We needed a spark.”
The Knights got one in the form of two trick-play touchdown passes from running back Max Buettenback and wide receiver Jake Appleget. Those momentum-swinging plays led Southeast to a second-half shutout of Omaha North and a 29-19 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
Going into the week, Gottula might not have anticipated that his top wide receiver and running back would be throwing for touchdowns, but that element of surprise was exactly what Southeast (1-0) needed.
“Hey, they’re great athletes, so we’ll do what we need to do to get points on the board,” he said. “Those got us going offensively.”
Buettenback accounted for three total touchdowns, two rushing and one through the air, and without his 70-yard run and ensuing 1-yard touchdown, the Knights might have been completely devoid of offense in the first half. In his first varsity start, senior quarterback Willem Reddick forced a pair of throws deep down the field on third down, both resulting in first-half interceptions.
Those turnovers were immediately followed by touchdowns for North. The Vikings had 13 points off turnovers in the first half, in addition to a two-play touchdown drive after a poor Southeast punt.
“Obviously, we did not play very well in the first half; credit Omaha North, but we just didn’t take care of the ball on offense,” Gottula said. “Really it was just about us staying together as a team and executing, and I’m really proud of our kids. They did an excellent job in the second half.”
Executing regular plays in game environments can be difficult, let alone rarely practiced and complicated trick plays. But Southeast ran them to perfection. On the first, Buettenback received a pitch in the backfield and fired a 21-yard pass to the end zone, where Appleget made a diving catch. For the second trick play, Southeast motioned its entire offensive line to one side of the field with Appleget taking the snap, which he promptly rifled 25 yards to Will Barrett for a score.
Appleget was hoping that he would be able to throw a touchdown pass at some point this season, and he got his wish in Week 1.
“It was a great trick play, and our offense just kind of started clicking in the second half, so it was no shocker that we played the way we did,” he said.
Just as impressive as the offensive turnaround was the way the Knight defense kept North off the board in the second half. Senior quarterback Jordan Williams and senior wide receiver Keshaun Williams gave the Knights fits in the first half, but Southeast stuck to its assignments and played smart football for the remainder of the contest.
“We had a lot of distractions tonight with the delay and not playing well in the first half, so credit to our kids for keeping their composure and making the plays when we had to,” Gottula said.