Lincoln Southeast scores three touchdowns in first 14 minutes in win over Grand Island

LINCOLN — Jake Appleget’s fumble recovery and interceptions by Derek Branch and Max Buettenback set up the Lincoln Southeast offense for three consecutive touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of a 35-10 win over Grand Island on Thursday night before 668 at Seacrest Field.
Appleget caught two touchdown passes from McGinness Schneider and Nigel Bridger, a transfer from Crete, ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 6 Knights (3-0). No. 7 Grand Island fell to 1-1.
