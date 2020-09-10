 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southeast scores three touchdowns in first 14 minutes in win over Grand Island
FOOTBALL

Lincoln Southeast scores three touchdowns in first 14 minutes in win over Grand Island

LINCOLN — Jake Appleget’s fumble recovery and interceptions by Derek Branch and Max Buettenback set up the Lincoln Southeast offense for three consecutive touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of a 35-10 win over Grand Island on Thursday night before 668 at Seacrest Field.

Appleget caught two touchdown passes from McGinness Schneider and Nigel Bridger, a transfer from Crete, ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 6 Knights (3-0). No. 7 Grand Island fell to 1-1.

