Lincoln Southeast softball team reaches goals in a special season

A new coach, six transfers and a goal to get the senior class to state helped Lincoln Southeast earn that coveted berth in the Class A softball tournament.
Former Lincoln North Star assistant Toni Closner is the coach who infused a healthy dose of happiness, fun and a focus on fundamentals into a Knights program that regularly competed for state championships in softball’s first decade as a sanctioned sport.
Southeast ended its longest drought away from the state tournament — seven years — by winning the District A-6 tournament with an 11-4 victory over North Star. The Knights’ reward is a first-round game Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. against North Platte at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
The two teams split a Sept. 10 doubleheader; North Platte won the first game 6-3 before the Knights took the nightcap 5-2. So there’s a familiarity with each other that gives the rookie coach and her charges an extra level of comfort going into what, for this group, is a new experience.
“Their pitcher (Tatum Montelongo) is a pretty solid pitcher,” Closner said. “It took us a while to adjust to her in that first game. They have a pretty strong lineup. We’re excited about the matchup because it’s someone that we know, so we have an idea of what we’re going to be facing and we’ll be ready to compete from the start this time.
“Hopefully, it won’t take us long to adjust to the pitcher this go-round.”
Those games almost weren’t played. The Bulldogs were to travel to Lincoln for the twin bill, but heavy rain in eastern Nebraska was going to force a postponement or cancellation. That’s when Closner found out how dedicated this team was to having a memorable season.
“The girls were the first ones to suggest we should go to them to play the games,” Closner said. “Some of the seniors had made that trip as freshmen. So I went and asked the athletic director, and we were able to make it work.”
It was important to Closner to play those games because others had been rained out and she knew they would be valuable the closer the schedule got to the postseason.
“I really wanted to make sure we got those games in with them,” Closner said. “I felt we needed those games and wanted to make sure we had those (wild-card) points. I think it made a difference in the postseason.”
Closner (nee Blackwell) played for Papillion-La Vista from 2007-10, so she is familiar with both the excitement and pressure of the state tournament atmosphere. When she was offered and accepted the Southeast job, she also knew she was going into a program that has perpetually high expectations.
She heard about the job opening at Southeast from a player she helped coach at North Star who encouraged her to take a look at making that next coaching step.
Reagan Kjeldgaard, Maddison Post and Alexis Hubbard have handled the pitching duties this season for the Knights. Second baseman Karis Gifford leads the team in batting average (.511), hits (45) and runs scored (47).
Third baseman Alivya Bollen has 40 hits and a team-leading 51 RBIs. Bollen shares the team lead in home runs with right fielder Katelyn Neumayer, who took a home run away from North Star in the A-6 championship game with a highlight-reel grab as the ball was going over the fence, with 11 apiece.
As state tournament preparations were being made over the weekend, Closner said the magnitude of what the Knights have accomplished so far this season is starting to sink it.
“For me I think the biggest things is I’m mostly excited to let those seniors experience (the state tournament),” Closner said. “Those seniors have been wanting that. I still have to pinch myself that wow, we really accomplished almost all the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season.”
