Lincoln Southeast softball team reaches goals in a special season

“Hopefully, it won’t take us long to adjust to the pitcher this go-round.”

Those games almost weren’t played. The Bulldogs were to travel to Lincoln for the twin bill, but heavy rain in eastern Nebraska was going to force a postponement or cancellation. That’s when Closner found out how dedicated this team was to having a memorable season.

“The girls were the first ones to suggest we should go to them to play the games,” Closner said. “Some of the seniors had made that trip as freshmen. So I went and asked the athletic director, and we were able to make it work.”

It was important to Closner to play those games because others had been rained out and she knew they would be valuable the closer the schedule got to the postseason.

“I really wanted to make sure we got those games in with them,” Closner said. “I felt we needed those games and wanted to make sure we had those (wild-card) points. I think it made a difference in the postseason.”

Closner (nee Blackwell) played for Papillion-La Vista from 2007-10, so she is familiar with both the excitement and pressure of the state tournament atmosphere. When she was offered and accepted the Southeast job, she also knew she was going into a program that has perpetually high expectations.