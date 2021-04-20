Lincoln Southeast's Brady Koolen ties for 10th on all-time charts

Pole vaulting is back to being fun for Brady Koolen.

After the ignominy of no-heighting at his last meet, the top vaulter in the state cleared 16 feet at Tuesday’s Nebraska Track and Field Festival to join a tie for 10th on the all-time charts.

“I’ve been feeling a lot of pressure lately to meet people's expectations," the Kansas recruit from Lincoln Southeast said. “A lot of people ask me every meet if I'm going to break the state record today. So to finally be getting back up there to what people expect is taking a load off of my back and I can start having some fun with it again.”

As a sophomore, Koolen cleared 14-4. There was no season last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he continued to train and in a national indoor meet in February cleared 16-4¾. That set the bar very high for his last high school season.

But he was in the dumps after last Friday at the Fremont Invitational. In the mist he waited until the bar was at 14-6 to enter the competition and failed to clear it.

He said on the run-throughs beforehand, “my hand actually on my plant slid down the pole and I burned my hand. So that was messing with me psychologically. I just didn’t trust my process coming into the plant box and that’s what led to my no-height.”