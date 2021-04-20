Lincoln Southeast's Brady Koolen ties for 10th on all-time charts

Pole vaulting is back to being fun for Brady Koolen.
After the ignominy of no-heighting at his last meet, the top vaulter in the state cleared 16 feet at Tuesday’s Nebraska Track and Field Festival to join a tie for 10th on the all-time charts.
“I’ve been feeling a lot of pressure lately to meet people's expectations," the Kansas recruit from Lincoln Southeast said. “A lot of people ask me every meet if I'm going to break the state record today. So to finally be getting back up there to what people expect is taking a load off of my back and I can start having some fun with it again.”
As a sophomore, Koolen cleared 14-4. There was no season last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he continued to train and in a national indoor meet in February cleared 16-4¾. That set the bar very high for his last high school season.
But he was in the dumps after last Friday at the Fremont Invitational. In the mist he waited until the bar was at 14-6 to enter the competition and failed to clear it.
He said on the run-throughs beforehand, “my hand actually on my plant slid down the pole and I burned my hand. So that was messing with me psychologically. I just didn’t trust my process coming into the plant box and that’s what led to my no-height.”
Koolen’s opening height Tuesday was 14-0. He made 14-6 on his third and final attempt, 15-0 on his second attempt and 16-0 — good for the Knights’ school record — on his third attempt. He cramped up on his first try at 16-8 — the state record is 16-7¼ by Tyce Hruza of Gothenburg two years ago — and never got close to the bar.
“I had a lot of misses today so I was pretty tired toward the end," he said. “It was a lot of jumps today but I needed it. I needed repetition on my eight-step long run. A glorified practice is what we like to call it. And the conditions turned out to be a lot better than what the forecast had called for.”
On the 50-degree afternoon at Papillion-La Vista Stadium, Kate Dilsaver of Lincoln Southwest and Luke Davis of Papillion-La Vista South each swept their 100- and 200-meter races while moving up the season charts.
They were named the outstanding athletes of the fourth annual statewide meet that drew entries from as far west as Mullen.
Nebraska volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly ran to the state lead in the girls 300 hurdles at 45.60. Omaha Marian freshman Stella Miner took the state lead in the 3,200 at 10:56.99. She and Papio South senior Kaylie Crews, who had been the 3,200 leader, didn’t go head-to-head Tuesday. Crews ran the 1,600 instead and her 5:03.85 was less than two seconds slower than her state-leading time.
Creighton volleyball signee Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista matched her state season best in the high jump at 5-8.
Jake Witter of Class C David City Aquinas ran the fastest set of 300 intermediate hurdles this season, winning in 40.33. Alex Herman of Papillion-La Vista improved his state-leading mark in the shot to 59-3½ and also won the discus.
Results
Boys winners: 100: Luke Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, 10.90. 200: Davis, 22.14. 400, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 51.51. 800, Holden Ruse, Freeman, 1:58.55. 1,600, Payton Davis, David City Aquinas, 4:24.60. 3,200, Drew Snyder, Lincoln SW, 9:25.70. 110 hurdles, Gage Fries, Minden, 15.29. 300 hurdles, Jake Witter, Aquinas, 40.33. 400 relay: Omaha Creighton Prep, 43.57. 1,600 relay: Prep, 3:31.14. Shot: Alex Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 59-3½. Discus: Herman, 147-9. High jump: Trevor Marshall, Gretna, 6-7. Long Jump, Alex Bullock, Prep, 21-3. Triple jump: Shea Gossett, Fremont Bergan, 42-6½. Pole vault: Brady Koolen, Lincoln SE, 16-0.
Girls winners: 100: Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln SW, 12.23. 200: Dilsaver, 25.40. 400, Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, 58.38. 800: Brianna Rinn, Lincoln SW, 2:19.86. 1,600: Kaylie Crews, Papio South, 5:03.85. 3,200, Stella Miner, Marian, 10:56.99. 100 hurdles: Jaida Rowe, Lincoln SW, 15.18. 300 hurdles: Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, 45.60. 400 relay: Blair, 51.57. 1,600 relay: Waverly, 4:05.65. Shot: Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, 41-7. Discus: Shayla Meyer, Superior, 123-3. High jump, Norah Sis, Papillion-LaVista, 5-8. Long jump, Abby Fontana, Papio South, 16-7. Triple jump: Anna Ehlers, Columbus Scotus, 34-10. Pole vault, Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, 10-0.