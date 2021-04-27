Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova makes big comeback to win at tennis invite

Camilla Ibrahimova had a number of reasons to be pleased following her No. 1 singles win Monday at the 16-team Millard West Invitational.

The Lincoln Southeast junior trailed the entire way in the final before winning the last five games for a 9-7 victory over Omaha Marian sophomore Elsa Jurrens.

“It feels better winning after you had to fight for it,” Ibrahimova said.

Ibrahimova also avenged an 8-3 loss to Jurrens two weeks ago, and her victory helped the Knights tie Lincoln Southwest for first in the team standings.

“I was a lot more motivated after that (8-3 loss),” Ibrahimova said. “And I had to change my game style. My normal flat shot wasn’t working, so I had to be more consistent until I got the right opportunity to put away a shot.”

Ibrahimova extended points by hitting looping shots toward the back of the court, making Jurrens hit extra shots. Jurrens had raced to a 3-0 lead and was up 40-15 in the fourth game. But Ibrahimova won the next four points to earn a break of serve and eventually tied the match at 4-4.