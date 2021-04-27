Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova makes big comeback to win at tennis invite

Camilla Ibrahimova had a number of reasons to be pleased following her No. 1 singles win Monday at the 16-team Millard West Invitational.
The Lincoln Southeast junior trailed the entire way in the final before winning the last five games for a 9-7 victory over Omaha Marian sophomore Elsa Jurrens.
“It feels better winning after you had to fight for it,” Ibrahimova said.
Ibrahimova also avenged an 8-3 loss to Jurrens two weeks ago, and her victory helped the Knights tie Lincoln Southwest for first in the team standings.
“I was a lot more motivated after that (8-3 loss),” Ibrahimova said. “And I had to change my game style. My normal flat shot wasn’t working, so I had to be more consistent until I got the right opportunity to put away a shot.”
Ibrahimova extended points by hitting looping shots toward the back of the court, making Jurrens hit extra shots. Jurrens had raced to a 3-0 lead and was up 40-15 in the fourth game. But Ibrahimova won the next four points to earn a break of serve and eventually tied the match at 4-4.
Jurrens won the next three games for a 7-4 lead as she twice served for the match. Ibrahimova broke her serve both times, and more importantly, she held her serve twice. Ibrahimova completed the comeback with one final break of serve on an afternoon when temperatures reached 90 degrees.
“I play better where it’s hot outside,” Ibrahimova said with a smile.
Her win helped Southeast finish with 88 points. Southwest also had 88 points, getting a key win in the No. 1 doubles final as Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean rallied for an 8-6 win over Southeast’s Caroline Miller and Allyson Keitges.
Miller and Keitges, who beat Southwest 8-4 earlier this month, led 6-5 before Bartolome and Dean won the last three games, with Dean serving out the match.
Team scores: Lincoln Southeast 88, Lincoln Southwest 88, Omaha Marian 84, Lincoln East 79, Kearney 65, Millard West 63, Papillion LaVista 59, Lincoln High 55, Fremont 51, Columbus 42, Omaha Burke 30, Norfolk 29, Bellevue West 27, Millard South 20, Bellevue East 12, Lincoln Northeast 12.
Top three individuals: No. 1 singles: 1, Camilla Ibrahimova, LSE; 2, Elsa Jurrens, Marian, 3, Olivia Flood, Kearney, No. 2 singles: 1, Lainie Fanton, LSW; 2, McKenna Henning, Kearney; 3, Sofia Sarroub, LE. No. 1 doubles: 1, Grace Bartolome/Ella Dean, LSW; 2, Caroline Miller/Ally Keitges, LSE; 3, Elly Johnsen/Kristina Le, LE. No. 2 doubles: 1, Lauren Mendlick/Ava Schroeder, Marian; 2, Averie Dodds/Lily Rippeteau, LSE; 3, Meg Hove/Ella Ford, LSW.