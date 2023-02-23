LINCOLN — When Eve Nelson took the top step of the medal platform following Thursday’s 1-meter diving championship, she helped her school reclaim the title of Diving High.

Nelson became the sixth diver from Lincoln Southeast to win the event. Her victory at the Devaney Center natatorium allowed the Knights to break a tie with Omaha Marian for the school that has had the most girls diving state champions.

Winning the event as a sophomore also gives Nelson a chance to join a trio of those Knights divers as three-time champions. The others are Cassie Hansen (2001-03), Kayla Torske (2005-07), and Lilly Hinrichs (2009-11).

Nelson’s 11-dive total of 453.65 points allowed her to finish 16.20 points ahead of runner-up Sally McClellan of the Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli co-op. The junior’s score of 437.45 was exactly six points ahead of third place Ryane Neal of Lincoln Southwest.

After finishing third as a freshman at the 2022 meet, Nelson said she used the experience learned from that event to help her focus this year even with several different dives in her program.

“I just had to focus and calm down, take each dive one at a time,” Nelson said. “I changed quite a (few) of my dives. I thought through all the corrections, and just knowing how it was last year was a big help.”

Southeast diving coach Erik Sutterfield said that, among other things, there was a notable difference in Nelson’s level of confidence this season.

“She was more confident and physically she was coming in stronger to this meet,” Sutterfield said. “She loves diving, it’s her passion.”

Sutterfield knew that things were trending the right way for Nelson throughout the competition. While keeping track of the scores, he could tell the chance for a score that would top her total from the Feb. 9 Heartland Athletic Conference meet was there for Nelson to take.

“I was tracking her scores the entire time and what I noticed was that she was ahead of her marks from conference on each dive,” Sutterfield said. “Every dive was three, four, five more points than she scored at conference. Things were working well for her all day.”

Nelson also noticed that her scores were looking good. When asked if she was watching how McClellan, Neal or any of the competitors were doing, Nelson said she had a singular focus.

“I usually try to look just at my scores,” Nelson said. “I only keep track of where I’m at.”

Nelson led McClellan by 10.65 points after the first five dives as the field was pared from 31 contestants to 20. Her lead grew to 19.05 points after eight dives and the field was reduced to the top 16.

It was after the eighth dive that Nelson thought a trip to the top of the medal stand might be possible if she did the right things with her final three dives. She did just that.

“After my eighth dive I felt pretty confident,” Nelson said. “I’m comfortable with my last two dives.”

Results

Eve Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 453.65 points. 2. Sally McClellan, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 437.45. 3. Ryane Neal, Lincoln Southwest, 431.45. 4. Amelia Ward, Omaha Westside, 393.50. 5. Ellie Fulcher, Millard West, 391.50. 6. Macy Santoni, Omaha Burke, 382.60. 7. Kate Stoltenberg, MW, 380.40. 8. Ava Snyder, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman, 377.15.