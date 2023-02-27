Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star got payback Monday night after what happened to each of them when they were in the same gyms on the same day earlier in the month.

And with Lincoln East’s win over Lincoln Southwest, the Capitol City has three teams in next week’s Class A state tournament with a fourth possible with a Lincoln High win Tuesday night at Omaha Westside.

Southeast returned to Omaha Creighton Prep’s Heider Center, where the Knights dropped a 58-53 decision Feb. 4, and stymied the Junior Jays in the fourth quarter for a 47-42 win. First trip to state since 2014.

North Star came back to Gretna, where the Gators had lost 59-57 in overtime earlier that day on Feb. 4, took a big lead off the bat, weathered the Dragons breathing fire down the stretch and prevailed 48-43. First trip to state since 2019.

Meanwhile, the losses were less damaging to Gretna than to Prep. Gretna will grab the only at-large berth in the Class A first round that starts March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Prep is the hard-luck team, the first on the list staying home.

Monday’s other winners in Class A were No. 1 Bellevue West, 68-43 over Lincoln Northeast; No. 3 Millar North, 75-66 over Kearney; No. 6 Lincoln East, 76-72 over No. 7 Lincoln Southwest; and No. 8 Elkhorn South, 53-49 over No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South,

Southeast whooped it up with just cause during the net cutting. Knights coach Joey Werning placed his toddler son Knox on the top of the ladder and helped him take a piece of the cord.

Bangot Dak snipped the last strands.

“He led us tremendously with his defensive prowess and just his footwook and ability to guard on the perimeter,’’ Werning said. “I don't know why some low major (Division I school) hasn't offered him at this point. I mean, if he's able to guard on the perimeter like that, and play with that type of passion, you know, that kid’s changed our program.”

Taye Moore put Southeast (16-9) ahead to stay on a 3-pointer late in the third quarter and D’Marius Shumaker had a swipe and score for a 36-31 advantage going to the final quarter.

Shumaker said the halftime focus was on not letting down the seniors.

“We didn’t want this to be their last game,” the sophomore guard said.

The No. 10 Knights widened their lead to nine by scoring the first four of the final quarter and the final score was as close as No. 2 Prep (19-7) got. It had only one basket – but two shot-clock violations – until the final 15 seconds.

“I think it definitely helped having played them once,’’ Werning said. “I think we didn't leave everything on the floor the last time we played. We just came out like the team we’re capable of in the second half getting stop after stop, rebound after rebound.”

Lincoln Southeast (16-9): Bangot Dak 11, D;Marius Shumaker 10, Jake Hilkemann 9, Wade Voss 6, Deng Giet 5, Taye Moore 6, BJ Bradford 1.

Omaha Creighton Prep (19-7): Joey Rieschl 15, Dillon Claussen 9. Trinel Parker 8, Emmett Knight 3, Carson Jones 4, PJ Newbill 2, Toran Carter Brown 1, Marquis Toliver 1.Ben

Millard North 75, Kearney 66

The two-time defending champion didn’t put away the Bearcats easily. Kearney was within 58-57 after a 3 by Jack Dahlgren, who had 25 points. Ben Johnson had 23 for the Bearcats (17-8).

“They gave us some fits,” new Mustangs coach Michael Etzelmiller said. “They made a little run there and gave us a scare.”

Eli Gaeth led No. 3 Millard North (21-4) with 27 points. He started hot, going 6-for-6 in the first quarter with three 3s for 15 points.

Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-La Vista South 49

Alex Noonan had 14 points and Jackson Moeller-Swan had 11 points and eight assists as the Storm (17-6) is a repeat qualifier. Bryson Bahl had 19 for Papio South.

Class B: Top-ranked Omaha Skutt breezed past Blair 72-42. Bennington had a big fourth quarter to defeat Beatrice 47-34.

Class C-1: Central City qualified for the first time since 1947 by defeating Wayne 43-38. Ogallala eat defeated Adams Central 66-30 and Ashland-Greenwood beat Winnebago 71-51.

Class C-2: A tournament newcomer will be Elkhorn Valley. It defeated Summerland for the third time this season.. Freeman, Amherst, Doniphan-Trumbull and Norfolk Catholic also won. D-T held off Hastings St. Cecilia 39-437.

Class D-1: District winners were Johnson-Brock, Elm Creek, Howells-Dodge and Dundy County-Stratton.

Class D-2: Shelton, Wynot, Osceola and Summer-Eddyville-Miller were Monday winners. SEM had the closest game, beating Creighton 46-43.​