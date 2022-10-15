 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Southwest beats Elkhorn North for Omaha Westside Invitational title

  Updated
  • 0

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball ratings.

Lincoln Southwest defeated Elkhorn North on Saturday to capture the Omaha Westside volleyball invitational.

The Silver Hawks posted the 25-17, 16-25, 25-17 victory. Southwest, ranked No. 1 in Class A, moved to 25-3.

The Wolves, ranked No. 1 in Class B, fell to 27-4.

» More to come later on Omaha.com

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

