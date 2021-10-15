 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southwest downs Lincoln East to claim Class A state softball title
SOFTBALL

Lincoln Southwest downs Lincoln East to claim Class A state softball title

Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest players celebrate with their Class A state softball championship trophy.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

HASTINGS, Neb. — After falling behind early in Friday’s Class A state softball championship, Lincoln Southwest outscored Lincoln East 15-1 the final six innings for a 16-7 victory.

Sophomore Alexis Bradley took over for starter Bailey Selvage and kept the Spartans offense in check those final six innings at the Smith Softball Complex.

This was the fourth Class A state softball title for the Silver Hawks, who finished the season 40-6.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Lincoln Southwest (40-6)....161  500  3—16  14  2

Lincoln East (35-10)............510  001  0—  7    5  1

W-Alexis Bradley (16-2). L-Campbell Petrick (17-5). 2B-LSW, Taylor Fritz; LE, Kyndal Colon. 3B-LSW, Taylor Coleman, Ashley Smetter. HR-LSW, Madison Divis, Fritz; LE, Morgan Adams, Amelia Kehn.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

