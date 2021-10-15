Lincoln Southwest downs Lincoln East to claim Class A state softball title

HASTINGS, Neb. — After falling behind early in Friday’s Class A state softball championship, Lincoln Southwest outscored Lincoln East 15-1 the final six innings for a 16-7 victory.
Sophomore Alexis Bradley took over for starter Bailey Selvage and kept the Spartans offense in check those final six innings at the Smith Softball Complex.
This was the fourth Class A state softball title for the Silver Hawks, who finished the season 40-6.
Lincoln Southwest (40-6)....161 500 3—16 14 2
Lincoln East (35-10)............510 001 0— 7 5 1
W-Alexis Bradley (16-2). L-Campbell Petrick (17-5). 2B-LSW, Taylor Fritz; LE, Kyndal Colon. 3B-LSW, Taylor Coleman, Ashley Smetter. HR-LSW, Madison Divis, Fritz; LE, Morgan Adams, Amelia Kehn.