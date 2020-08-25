Lincoln Southwest finds its rhythm in fourth inning to defeat Millard West

A couple of turns through the batting order Monday night helped Lincoln Southwest find an offensive rhythm that produced six runs in the final four innings of a 6-1 Class A softball victory over Millard West.

Wildcats pitcher Jayda VanAckeren kept the Top 10 No. 5 Silver Hawks off balance early, setting Southwest down in order in the second and third innings after giving up two hits in the first inning.

Southwest then scratched out a run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1 before an estimated crowd of 150 at Millard West.

Silver Hawks catcher Madison Divis stroked the second of her two doubles to right field with one out. Then Josi Solano singled home Divis’ courtesy runner, Anna Reiling, for the tying run.

That was the boost Southwest needed to pull away in the game between the only teams that have defeated defending state champion Papillion-La Vista since 2017. Millard West defeated Papio in the 2017 season opener while Southwest has defeated the Monarchs three times.

“We had faced pretty good pitching in our first few games, but not with that kind of velocity,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said. “Once we adjusted to her velocity, we started hitting the ball and were able to really drive it a few times.”