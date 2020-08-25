Lincoln Southwest finds its rhythm in fourth inning to defeat Millard West

A couple of turns through the batting order Monday night helped Lincoln Southwest find an offensive rhythm that produced six runs in the final four innings of a 6-1 Class A softball victory over Millard West.
Wildcats pitcher Jayda VanAckeren kept the Top 10 No. 5 Silver Hawks off balance early, setting Southwest down in order in the second and third innings after giving up two hits in the first inning.
Southwest then scratched out a run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1 before an estimated crowd of 150 at Millard West.
Silver Hawks catcher Madison Divis stroked the second of her two doubles to right field with one out. Then Josi Solano singled home Divis’ courtesy runner, Anna Reiling, for the tying run.
That was the boost Southwest needed to pull away in the game between the only teams that have defeated defending state champion Papillion-La Vista since 2017. Millard West defeated Papio in the 2017 season opener while Southwest has defeated the Monarchs three times.
“We had faced pretty good pitching in our first few games, but not with that kind of velocity,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said. “Once we adjusted to her velocity, we started hitting the ball and were able to really drive it a few times.”
Southwest collected seven of its 11 hits in the final three innings. Center fielder Reece Sullivan got things started for the 4-1 Silver Hawks with a one-out slap single down the third base line.
The Lincoln North Star transfer used her speed to race home on a double down the left field line by Ashley Smetter for a lead Southwest would not surrender. Smetter scored on a double to center field by third baseman Skylar Pieper to put the Silver Hawks up 3-1.
Two more runs in the sixth inning and a solo home run by Emma Hain gave Southwest its final margin of victory over the No. 6 Wildcats.
Getting a lead helped freshman pitcher Alexis Bradley settle in and earn her first high school complete game victory. Bradley gave up four hits in the final six innings after allowing doubles to Jayci Reimers and Ava Rongisch in the first inning.
Bradley finished with 11 strikeouts while battling with several Millard West hitters who fouled a number of pitches off before flying out.
“We tried to make some adjustments, but she was really impressive,” Millard West coach Don Brummer said of Bradley. “I know we’re not going to win many games when we get outhit like that. We’ll keeping working and battle back.”
Lincoln Southwest (4-1) 000 122 1—6 11 1
At Millard West (3-2) 100 000 0—1 6 1
W: Alexis Bradley. L: Jayda VanAckeren. 2B: LSW, Madison Divis (2), Ashley Smetter, Skylar Pieper; MW, Jayci Reimers (2), Ava Rongisch. HR: LSW, Emma Hain. A: 150 (est.)
