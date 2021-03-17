 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Southwest girls basketball coach Jeff Rump to retire
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southwest girls basketball coach Jeff Rump to retire

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Rump

Lincoln Southwest girls basketball coach Jeff Rump will retire from coaching and teaching at the end of this school year.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln Southwest girls basketball coach Jeff Rump will retire from coaching and teaching at the end of this school year.

He coached the Silver Hawks for seven seasons and led Southwest to a state title in 2017. His team finished 23-5 that year, defeating Millard South 56-51 in the final.

The Silver Hawks have reached the state tournament the past five years. The 2020-21 squad went 19-3, losing to Omaha Central in the first round of the tourney.

Rump’s career record at Southwest was 123-57.

Nebraska girls state basketball championships 

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert