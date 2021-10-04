Lincoln Southwest girls break state scoring record in district golf tournament

Kate Strickland and Neely Adler shot in the 60s on Monday as Lincoln Southwest broke the state scoring record in girls golf in the District A-2 tournament at Awarii Dunes near Kearney.

The SilverHawks shot a 5-over 293 as Strickland, an Oral Roberts pledge, fired a 5-under 67 and Adler followed with a 69. Alysen Sander had a 78, Lauryn Ball a 79 and Tatum Terwilliger an 84 that didn’t count toward the team total but placed 10th.

The state record for a course of at least 5,000 yards had been 295 by North Platte at Awarii in districts last year.

In A-1 at Stone Creek in Omaha, Metro Conference champion Katie Ruge of Millard North won a two-hole playoff against two-time Class A champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside. Both shot 3-under 69s.

Ruge evened her playoff record this year to 2-2. The Kansas pledge parred the second extra hole, a par-3 where she had made a birdie on a 25-foot putt in regulation to tie Hanna, an Iowa pledge.

“I struck the ball well, and my short game was there,’’ Ruge said. “I just had, like, two bad holes that set me back.”