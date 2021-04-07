Lincoln Southwest girls soccer defeats Lincoln East

A capital classic with rankings implications.

Top of the rankings that is.

Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest steadied itself after conceding a late equalizer, then got a pair of stops in the shootout to knock off top-ranked Lincoln East 2-1 Wednesday night.

The Silver Hawks (8-0) won 6-5 in penalties, finally putting the match away on Kynlie Simpson’s conversion in the eighth round.

“One of the things we continue to talk about is ‘effort over everything,’” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “You just step into the moment and don’t worry about anything but doing your very best. This team is doing just a tremendous job of leading with their character.”

His team got on the board first when Ava Spinar scored in the 16th minute, getting on a ball from Kennedi Williams in the penalty area and putting Southwest ahead with her second goal of the season.

“We’ve been talking about doing that but haven’t been able to capitalize,” Nettleton said. “So it was encouraging for us to connect and find the back of the net.

“I think we started very well. We certainly were connecting. We found our forwards early, which allowed us to grow into the game.”