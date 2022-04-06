Lincoln Southwest girls soccer defeats Lincoln East

In the race to a city title, Lincoln Southwest grabbed the inside track on Wednesday night.

The Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks got a first-half goal from junior Aniya Seymore and made it hold up in a 1-0 win over sixth-ranked Lincoln East at Seacrest Field.

With wins over two of the other three capital city teams in the rankings, Southwest is now in the pole position as the only one of the seven Lincoln teams without a loss to one of the others.

“Saw a lot of things come together that we’ve been trying to get to work,” Silver Hawks coach Thomas Nettleton said.

Seymore tallied her team-leading sixth goal of the season around the midway point of the opening half, working her way around a defender to create an angle. Her shot hit the post and went in for the match-winner.

“She found some clever space,” Nettleton said. “She’s got a lot of skills that allow her to be effective in different ways.”

That was enough for a defense that has allowed more than one goal in a match only once this season.

“We were able to just settle in and just play simple, but also play smart,” Nettleton said. “It allowed us to take control in a lot of situations.”

Nettleton called Seymore’s story “a special one.” After losing her freshman season to COVID, she missed almost all of her sophomore year with an ACL injury.

She’s given Southwest a weapon up front.

“The game, it’s starting to develop in front of her” Nettleton said. “To this one will give her some confidence.”

It should provide a boost for the Silver Hawks as a whole, too. With wins over East, eighth-ranked Millard West and No. 9 Lincoln Pius X in their first seven matches, Nettleton’s group is in the thick of things in Class A.

“Those are the contests that allow you to build confidence,” he said. “We’ve been able to build continuity in our program. They’ve seen the success and they trust it. They trust each other.”

Lincoln East (6-2)..............0 0—0

Lincoln Southwest (6-1)....1 0—1

GOALS: LSW, Aniya Seymore.

