Lincoln Southwest looking to battle Creighton Prep for boys state swimming championship

“I feel good about the number of guys we have swimming tomorrow. I think we had a good enough day that we have a shot, and that’s all we wanted.”

Mueller said he likely will lose sleep pondering some of the relay options for the Silver Hawks. These are decisions he said are so important that he might be experiencing a bit of sleep deprivation on deck.

“I hope so,” Mueller said. “Something like this gets kind of stressful. We’ll be thinking about every situation that can happen and see how you can handle each one.

“The relays are going to be huge and they know that. We’ll see who’s going to be on those relays tomorrow; there’s some late-night decisions we’ll have and see how it goes.”

Both Southwest and Prep likely will tinker with their relay quartets, with the possible exception of the ones they loaded up Friday for the 200-yard medley relay.

The two teams competed in different heats but finished 1-2, with Southwest holding a 0.27-second edge over the Junior Jays. Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida and Tommy Palmer qualified in 1:31.82, a time that was just 0.20 seconds off the time Southwest posted at the Feb. 13 Heartland Conference meet.