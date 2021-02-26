Lincoln Southwest looking to battle Creighton Prep for boys state swimming championship

LINCOLN — If Ross Mueller has bags under his eyes Saturday, it’s probably because he didn’t get much sleep Friday night.
The Lincoln Southwest swimming coach said there likely wasn’t much sleep in his future following Friday’s preliminary round swims at the 85th boys state swimming and diving meet.
That’s because Mueller said he’ll be working with his assistants trying to plot the best path for the Silver Hawks to secure their first-ever boys state swimming team championship.
Southwest is locked in a battle with 14-time defending champion Omaha Creighton Prep for the team title that will be decided Saturday at the Devaney Center natatorium.
While the Silver Hawks enter Saturday’s finals with a 23-4 lead over Prep by virtue of Thursday’s 1-meter diving championships, Prep takes a small edge in number of qualifiers into the 2:30 p.m. finals that will be broadcast on NET. As was the case Friday, no spectators will be allowed to attend the meet because of COVID-19 concerns.
Prep qualified 18 swimmers for championship heat races while Southwest advanced 16. Prep also holds a 10-7 advantage in qualifiers for the consolation races that determine places nine through 16. All told, the Junior Jays have 28 scoring opportunities to 23 for Southwest.
“What I told the guys is we have to rack up as many championship finalists as we can, and I think we had a pretty good number of those,” Prep coach Tom Beck said. “We also got a pretty good number of guys in the consolations.
“I feel good about the number of guys we have swimming tomorrow. I think we had a good enough day that we have a shot, and that’s all we wanted.”
Mueller said he likely will lose sleep pondering some of the relay options for the Silver Hawks. These are decisions he said are so important that he might be experiencing a bit of sleep deprivation on deck.
“I hope so,” Mueller said. “Something like this gets kind of stressful. We’ll be thinking about every situation that can happen and see how you can handle each one.
“The relays are going to be huge and they know that. We’ll see who’s going to be on those relays tomorrow; there’s some late-night decisions we’ll have and see how it goes.”
Both Southwest and Prep likely will tinker with their relay quartets, with the possible exception of the ones they loaded up Friday for the 200-yard medley relay.
The two teams competed in different heats but finished 1-2, with Southwest holding a 0.27-second edge over the Junior Jays. Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida and Tommy Palmer qualified in 1:31.82, a time that was just 0.20 seconds off the time Southwest posted at the Feb. 13 Heartland Conference meet.
Prep’s Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Sal Goaley and Andrew Hood touched in 1:32.09, which put them at No. 3 on The World-Herald’s all-time list in that event. Southwest is No. 2 with its 1:31.62 from the HAC meet.
Palmer, who was the fastest qualifier in both the 50 and 200 freestyle races, didn’t swim a second relay Friday. Coaches often use different swimmers during Friday’s prelims than the quartet that will take the blocks on championship Saturday.
“You can have a really huge point swing on a relay,” Beck said. “We had a couple of guys who got meet experience by having a relay spot today. We’ll be able to sub in guys tomorrow who should make the relay ever faster.”
Elkhorn finished first in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays after being disqualified in the 200 medley relay. They did that with a season-best time in the 200 free (1:25.82) and a 3:11.88 in the 400 free.
Mueller said his charges had a good day, though he was disappointed that a couple of swimmers finished in 17th place to just miss out on competing in the consolation finals. Both Southwest and Prep had two 17th place finishers Friday.
The Silver Hawks entered the meet as slight favorites to win the team title, but Mueller said Southwest was going to get every team’s best shot in every event, including Prep.
“They weren’t just going to say, “All right, here, take it,’” Mueller said. “I knew that they always come out at state, and they really show what they can do. I knew something like that would be coming.
“So we tried to let these boys know, ‘Look, it’s never in the bag, no matter what anybody says. You guys really have to fight for it, all day.’”
Beck said Prep gave itself a chance because of the leadership shown by the Junior Jays upperclassmen.
“I felt good about our older guys,” Beck said. “They have good experience at this meet, and they’ve seen what their predecessors have done. They took it upon themselves to do that, and they moved up and helped our younger kids stay positive and stay focused and confident.
“It was a really good day of leadership by our older kids and everybody jumping on board. There weren’t too many guys who didn’t get a best time. It went really well for us.”
There were three other swims that made the all-time charts in addition to Prep’s 200 medley relay team. Palmer lowered his No. 8 time in the 200 free to 1:40.01.
Prep sophomore John Watson earned the first all-time mark of his career with a 1:51.83 in the 200 individual medley, good for the No. 9 spot.
Kalvin Hahn became the first Gretna swimmer to earn an all-time Top 10 spot when he debuted at No. 8 after posting a 56.64 to lead all qualifiers in the 100 breaststroke.
Results
Championship qualifiers
200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:31.82. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:32.09 (No. 3 all-time). 3, Millard North, 1:38.68. 4, Omaha North, 1:39.24. 5, Omaha Burke, 1:39.56. 6, Fremont, 1:39.71. 7, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:39.87. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:40.05.
200 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 1:40.01 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Jon Galles, Gretna, 1:42.02. 3, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:42.99. 4, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:44.25. 5, Luke Muse, Prep, 1:45.64. 6, Louis Gilmore, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 1:45.71. 7, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:45.85. 8, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:45.89.
200 individual medley: 1, John Watson, Prep, 1:51.83 (No. 9 all-time). 2, Drew Kaelin, Prep, 1:53.23. 3, Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:53.83. 4, Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:55.12. 5, Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:56.95. 6, Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 1:58.36. 7, Luke Dankert, GI, 1:58.43. 8, Reida, 1:58.58.
50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 20.22. 2, Grant Waszak, Elkhorn, 21.66. 3, Andrew Hood, Prep, 21.67. 4, Thomas Nissen, Prep, 21.71. 5, Ian Paup, Lincoln East, 21.76. 6, Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 21.82. 7, Gabe Spiess, Omaha Central, 21.84. 8, Ethan Reida, LSW, 21.91.
100 butterfly: 1, Mayo, 50.93. 2, Sal Goaley, Prep, 50.94. 3, Pospishil, 50.98. 4, Thomas Neil, LSW, 51.07. 5, Smith, 51.08. 6, Frodyma, 51.67. 7, Tyler Reida, 52.41. 8, Will Clark, Prep, 52.43.
100 freestyle: 1, Mlinek, 46.35. 2, Wehbe, 47.03. 3, Galles, 47.16. 4, Hood, 47.92. 5, Kolb, 48.01. 6, Waszak, 48.27. 7, Spiess, 48.61. 8, Ben Mills, ON, 48.66.
500 freestyle: 1, Watson, 4:39.00. 2, Jonathan Novinski, GI, 4:45.38. 3, Muse, 4:47.06. 4, Jack Ellison, Westside, 4:48.75. 5, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 4:49.58. 6, Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:50.18. 7, Kai Wilson, GI, 4:51.39. 8, Sambula-Monzalvo, 4:53.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn (Mayo, Wehbe, Jacob Horner, Smith), 1:25.82. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:27.13. 3, Kearney, 1:28.15. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 1:28.26. 5, Omaha North, 1:29.16. 6, Omaha Burke, 1:29.85. 7, Omaha Central, 1:30.07. 8, Millard West, 1:30.29.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, 52.11. 2, Ben Ravnsborg, Prep, 52.55. 3, Horner, 52.80. 4, Ethan Rida, 53.42. 5, Henry Belik, PLV/PLVS, 53.51. 6, Ashton Bailey, LSW, 53.63. 7, Clark, 53.95. 8, Josh Uehling, Elkhorn, 54.16.
100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 55.13. 2, Hahn, 56.64 (No. 8 all-time). 3, Olmer, 56.70. 4, Kaelin, 57.59. 5, Eli Vyhidal, LPX, 58.23. 6, Dankert, 58.65. 7, Drayton Beber, Prep, 58.84. 8, Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, 59.03.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn (Smith, Wehbe, Horner, Mayo), 3:11.88. 2, Grand Island, 3:14.06. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 3:14.11. 4, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:14.42. 5, Lincoln East, 3:18.02. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 3:18.58. 7, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 3:18.62. 8, Omaha Central, 3:18.98.