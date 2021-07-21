Lincoln Southwest makes it a four-peat with Class A All-Sports title

The point system

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, though there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball.

Boys basketball classifications are applied: Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, with D-1 and D-2 forming Class D.

The point system awards 20 points for a first-place rating in football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and Class A baseball; 15 for track, wrestling and Class B baseball; and 10 for all other sports. The scoring value in each sport diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16, 15-13.5-12, 10-9-8.

Final World-Herald ratings are the basis for scoring in football, volleyball, softball, basketball, baseball and soccer. State-meet placings dictate points in other sports. Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits. Bowling was added as an single-class NSAA sport this year.