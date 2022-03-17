Lincoln Southwest opens soccer season with win over Grand Island

An opening night message came in the form of a statement win for Lincoln Southwest.

The Top 10 No. 2 Silver Hawks got a pair of goals and an assist from junior Lane Kruse, part of an offensive onslaught in a 7-0 win over Grand Island, Class A’s fifth-ranked team.

“In terms of finishing, guys were just clinical,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “The boys certainly came with their shooting boots.”

Scheich’s side led 3-0 at the break — with the first two coming from Kruse — then tacked on four more in the second half.

Caedmon Schwanke, Erik Acton, Tanner Novosad, Brayden Kramer and Quintin Kniss each found the back of the net once. Schwanke and Kramer each also had an assist.

The outburst was a bit of a surprise for Scheich, who said that finishing was a concern after the last Southwest training session.

But the Silver Hawks put themselves in good positions, and made the most of opportunities.

“I don’t know how many shots on frame we had tonight, but we had to have converted about 50% of them,” Scheich said. “All throughout the preseason and the first week of training, we worked on a lot of patterns of play and building out of the back. That really went well tonight.”

Sophomore keeper Dylan Beiermann notched the clean sheet in his first career start. Scheich also credited Kramer and fellow senior Leighton Jeppson with controlling play through the middle of the field.

Jeppson, an all-state defender a year ago, has moved into the midfield, while still providing support for the Silver Hawk defense.

“He’s going to be that shield in front of our back line,” Scheich said.

The early-season tests Southwest continue with a trip Saturday to Class A No. 7 Millard West, and a Monday night showdown with city rival Lincoln East.

Grand Island (0-1)................0 0—0

At Lincoln Southwest (1-0)...3 4—7

GOALS: Lane Kruse 2, Caedmon Schwanke 1, Erik Acton 1, Tanner Novosad 1, Brayden Kramer 1, Quintin Kniss 1.

