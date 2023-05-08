After falling behind in overtime, Lincoln Southwest scored a pair of goals less than four minutes apart for a 2-1 win over Columbus in the opening round of the state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.
The win puts the second-ranked Silver Hawks into Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal match against the winner of Omaha Creighton Prep-Omaha South.
Columbus's Shawn Ludena-Llanos, left, pursues Lincoln Southwest's Noah Rakowsky during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus's Savieon Rodriguez, left, and Lincoln Southwest's Haider Saeed fight for control of the ball in the first half during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus keeper Connor Kallweit makes a save against Lincoln Southwest during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus's Tanner Esch, looks back at Lincoln Southwest's Mabast Alawdi during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus's Jorge Tovar-Lemus, left chases Lincoln Southwest's Mabast Alawdi during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Ryder Claypool celebrates what would be the game0winning goal in overtime against Columbus during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Lincoln Southwest's Mabast Alawdi, Ryder Claypool, and Lane Kruse celebrate a goal by Kruse to tie the game against Columbus during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest Columbus's Nicholas Bennett, left, and Shawn Ludena-Llanos, celebrate a goal by Ludena-Llanosduring the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus keeper Connor Kallweit makes a save against Lincoln Southwest during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest keeper Dylan Beiermann deflects a shot from Columbus during the Class A boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
