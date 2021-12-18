Lincoln Southwest remains undefeated after win over Omaha Marian

Lincoln Southwest remained unbeaten Saturday with a 71-33 girls basketball win over Omaha Marian.
Five players scored in double figures for the 6-0 Silver Hawks. Junior guard Aniya Seymore led the way with 13 points.
Sophomore McKenna Stover paced the host Crusaders (3-3) with 12 points.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
