Lincoln Southwest remains undefeated after win over Omaha Marian
BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southwest remains undefeated after win over Omaha Marian

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

Lincoln Southwest remained unbeaten Saturday with a 71-33 girls basketball win over Omaha Marian.

Five players scored in double figures for the 6-0 Silver Hawks. Junior guard Aniya Seymore led the way with 13 points.

Sophomore McKenna Stover paced the host Crusaders (3-3) with 12 points.

