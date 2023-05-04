LINCOLN — Another high-level goal by Charley Kort gave the Lincoln Southwest girls late-match breathing room, and now the Silver Hawks are headed back to the state soccer tournament.

The Silver Hawks will be at Morrison Stadium for the third straight season after their 2-0 win against Elkhorn South in the A-2 District championship Thursday at Seacrest Field. Southwest (14-2) heads to state with a five-match winning streak.

Kort’s goal came with 13 minutes remaining in the second half. Her shot on a free kick from 20 yards lopped around the wall of defenders and slipped past the goalkeeper.

Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton was impressed with the shot, but not surprised.

“I was standing on the sideline right next to (senior) Katrina Avila and we saw the wall and both of us just looked at each other and it was almost like we said at the same time ... ‘She’s bending that near post,’” Nettleton said. “(Kort) is a very smart player. She saw an opening and took advantage.”

It was Kort's team-best 12th goal of the season.

The Silver Hawks’ other goal came on another long shot by senior Jillian Lane.

“She’s been putting herself in good spots, and they just haven’t been falling,” Nettleton said. “Today she proved her quality. She knew she wanted to extend the season. She loves her team.”

Southwest showed its depth by having another good season despite injuries to senior Aniya Seymore and junior Kennadi Williams that have kept them sidelined. Those are two of the top offensive players in the state, but others have proven they can score, too.

“We work really hard,” Nettleton said. “We’re a four-seasons program, and we invest a lot into these kids, and they invest a lot in getting better. It’s a tremendous blow to not see that quality be able to step into the field. But there is reality to making sure the next person is ready, and we take that very seriously.”

The Silver Hawks have also got a great senior season from keeper Alexa Gobel, who had another shutout Thursday.

“She’s just a super-safe pair of hands,” Nettleton said. “Her confidence has soared. We all just trust her tremendously.”

In other girls district finals:

Gretna 3, Bellevue West 0

It took 62 minutes to break through, but the top-ranked Dragons eventually found the back of the net and their way back to the state tournament with an A-1 title.

Kendall Dobberstein scored the first and dished out the second six minutes later, enough for Gretna to extend its winning streak to 42 straight matches. They’ll be seeking a third straight Class A crown next week, something that hasn’t been done in 20 years.

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southeast 1

Paige Monson's free kick tied things late and MaKynlie Cade untied it a little later as all the offense that third-ranked Lincoln East would need came in the final 10 minutes of its A-3 final victory.

Cade’s winner with less than six minutes to play puts the Spartans into the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

In boys district finals:

Gretna 5, Omaha Westside 2

The Dragons got a pair of goals six minutes apart in the first half. Westside scored both of its in a span of 82 seconds late in the second half, including an equalizer with 15 minutes to play.

But a late surge that included the back ends of braces for Maguire Perkins and Tommy Sowkinski lifted top-ranked Gretna to a victory and A-2 championship in a rematch of last year’s state final.

Perkins, Sowinski and Mikey Stukenholtz found the back of the net in the final nine minutes to power the Dragons.