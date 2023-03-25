The perfectionist in Derek Scheich hated the last 30 seconds of his team’s win Saturday.

The realist in him knew better.

His fifth-ranked Lincoln Southwest picked apart No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep on its home turf Saturday afternoon, getting goals from three different scorers as part of a 3-1 victory.

Only a final-minute score helped Prep, which starts 0-3 for the first time in program history, avoid a third-straight shutout to open the season.

It was the kind of showing Schiech said he had hoped for out of his side.

“Except for the last 30 seconds,” he joked. “Obviously didn’t want to concede there. But our prematch chat leading to this game, we discussed a lot about trying to have a complete game front to back.”

They did just that, getting a goal on a long shot from Mabast Alawdi in the tenth minute for a quick start.

The Silver Hawks would add two more after the break — one on a Gavin Weiland tap in of a sky-high assist less than four minutes in, the other on Lane Kruse’s brilliant strike from 25 yards out late in the game to seal things.

Prep, which fell 1-0 to defending champion Gretna on Thursday night, got its first goal of the season on Thomas Pisasale’s blast from the top of the box with 30 seconds left.

“A lot of our guys watched their match against Gretna the other night and saw how physical they were,” Scheich said. “So we knew we had to come out and not just match their physicality, but exceed it. And I think our guys did a great job of that today.”

The host Junior Jays were playing without injured Jacob Hove, a second-team All-Nebraska selection a year ago, as well as fellow senior Brady Bragg, who got a red card late in the loss to Gretna.

Prep then lost St. Olaf recruit Max Matthies to a hamstring injury in the first half.

“Despite their record, that’s a great team,” Scheich said. “Very happy with the result and effort today. It gives us a lot of confidence. Hopefully we can use it as a springboard to move forward.”

Junior Jays coach Tom Hoover wasn’t making excuses for his team’s tough start.

“They are really good,” he said of Southwest. “There’s never any drop off for them.”

Still, Prep will need to find some answers quickly. Fourth-ranked Omaha Westside, a winner Saturday over No. 3 Lincoln East, awaits on Monday. It’ll be the third Top 5 team the Junior Jays will face in a span of five days.

“This is uncharted territory for us, to be 0-3, and there’s desolation in them,” Hoover said. “But hopefully we find some good consolation here and continue to get better.”

Southwest will face Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday before a Thursday night showdown with rival East.

Lincoln Southwest (2-0) 1 2 - 3

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-3) 0 0 - 0

GOALS: LSW, Mabast Alawdi, Gavin Weiland, Lane Kruse.

Lincoln Southwest 1, Omaha Marian 0

A second-half score secured a Silver Hawk sweep on Saturday.

Kennadi Williams tallied her fifth of the season just past the midway point of the second half, and fourth-ranked Southwest held off a late onslaught by No. 2 Omaha Marian for a 1-0 win.

Silver Hawks coach Thomas Nettleton called his team’s play “strong”, especially in the opening 40 minutes.

“I don’t know that we necessarily had as much control in the second half,” Nettleton said. “Marian did what Marian always does, they fought back and were really strong in the second half. We were able to get the decisive goal and that really changed how the final 15 minutes unfolded.”

A big time save by Southwest keeper Alexa Gobel helped preserve the lead down the stretch.

“It protected the win,” Nettleton said. “At that time we were holding on.”

Next up for his team is a Tuesday trip to Norfolk, before a Thursday night clash against third-ranked Lincoln East.

Marian, meanwhile, will look to bounce back on Monday night against No. 1 Gretna, the two-time defending Class A champion.

Lincoln Southwest (3-0) 0 1 - 1

At Omaha Marian (2-1) 0 0 - 0

GOALS: LSW, Kennadi Williams.

Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008