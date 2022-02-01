Lincoln Southwest softball coach Mark Watt retires as winningest coach in state history

LINCOLN – Defending Class A state champion Lincoln Southwest will have a new softball coach for the 2022 season after Mark Watt announced his retirement Tuesday.

Watt, who has been the only softball coach in school history, finished as the winningest coach in state history. His 20 Silver Hawks teams finished with an overall record of 579-228 (.717), winning four Class A state championships along with three runner-up finishes.

The Silver Hawks finished the 2021 season as the top-ranked team in Class A. Southwest went 4-0 at the Class A state tournament in mid-October, defeating Lincoln East 16-7 in the Oct. 15 championship game in Hastings to finish the season 40-6.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some really great players and coaches,” Watt said. “The coach gets a lot of attention when a team wins the state tournament. But that doesn’t happen unless you get to work with a lot of great people over the years."

“There are a lot of people in the softball community who have been great to work with. The umpires, coaches, and of course the players. You hope you have a positive impact as a coach.”