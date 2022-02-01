Lincoln Southwest softball coach Mark Watt retires as winningest coach in state history

LINCOLN – Defending Class A state champion Lincoln Southwest will have a new softball coach for the 2022 season after Mark Watt announced his retirement Tuesday.
Watt, who has been the only softball coach in school history, finished as the winningest coach in state history. His 20 Silver Hawks teams finished with an overall record of 579-228 (.717), winning four Class A state championships along with three runner-up finishes.
The Silver Hawks finished the 2021 season as the top-ranked team in Class A. Southwest went 4-0 at the Class A state tournament in mid-October, defeating Lincoln East 16-7 in the Oct. 15 championship game in Hastings to finish the season 40-6.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with some really great players and coaches,” Watt said. “The coach gets a lot of attention when a team wins the state tournament. But that doesn’t happen unless you get to work with a lot of great people over the years."
“There are a lot of people in the softball community who have been great to work with. The umpires, coaches, and of course the players. You hope you have a positive impact as a coach.”
Before he took the Southwest job in the school’s inaugural year of 2002-03, Watt was an assistant coach at Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southeast. At Southeast Watt also coached basketball. He served as the freshman girls coach for two seasons before leading the boys reserve team for four seasons.
At Southeast Watt was the junior varsity softball coach for two seasons before being promoted to varsity assistant coach for four seasons. Prior to his time with the Lincoln Public Schools, Watt spent four seasons as the boys basketball coach at Brownell-Talbot.
The 65-year-old Watt also is retiring from teaching at the end of the school year. Watt and his longtime assistant Liz Brendan, who also is retiring from coaching softball, managed to keep the news of his retirement under wraps before a team meeting held Tuesday at the end of the school day.
“We were able to keep it a secret until today,” Watt said. “We met after school today, and it was a pretty quiet room. I don’t think any of the girls were expecting to hear that.”
Watt told the players he would continue to give hitting and pitching lessons, just as he did during the past 19 off-seasons, until a new coach is named. Southwest administrators also learned Tuesday of Watt’s decision to call it a career.
Watt leaves the program in the best possible shape as the Silver Hawks will play the 2022 season as the defending Class state champions. Under Watt’s tutelage, Southwest had 13 different players earn a total of 17 first team World-Herald All-Nebraska selections, including two-time honorary captain Becca Changstrom (2008 and 2009).