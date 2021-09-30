Lincoln Southwest sweeps doubleheader from Lincoln East

LINCOLN — Thursday was the last big night of the regular season. It also was the first chance the two best teams in Lincoln had a chance to play each other this season.

Class A No. 2-ranked Lincoln Southwest and No. 3 Lincoln East played a doubleheader at the Bair Softball Complex. It was nice that the rain, lightning and thunder that filled the metro-area skies steered clear of the Capital City so the doubleheader could be played.

Lineups full of strong hitters aren't the only reason these teams both could be playing on the final day of the state tournament.

Infielders were making big plays, outfielders were positioned to pluck line drives and high flies out of the air and pitchers on both sides got strikeouts in key spots. Southwest shortstop Kennedi Williams showed outstanding range and a strong arm as did Berkley Hatten, her freshman counterpart from East.

There were seven extra-base hits in the first game, which Southwest rallied to win 5-4. The Spartans scored three runs in the top of the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. Hatten clubbed a two-run home run, followed by a solo shot to center field by Kyndal Colon.