Lincoln Southwest sweeps doubleheader from Lincoln East

LINCOLN — Thursday was the last big night of the regular season. It also was the first chance the two best teams in Lincoln had a chance to play each other this season.
Class A No. 2-ranked Lincoln Southwest and No. 3 Lincoln East played a doubleheader at the Bair Softball Complex. It was nice that the rain, lightning and thunder that filled the metro-area skies steered clear of the Capital City so the doubleheader could be played.
Lineups full of strong hitters aren't the only reason these teams both could be playing on the final day of the state tournament.
Infielders were making big plays, outfielders were positioned to pluck line drives and high flies out of the air and pitchers on both sides got strikeouts in key spots. Southwest shortstop Kennedi Williams showed outstanding range and a strong arm as did Berkley Hatten, her freshman counterpart from East.
There were seven extra-base hits in the first game, which Southwest rallied to win 5-4. The Spartans scored three runs in the top of the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. Hatten clubbed a two-run home run, followed by a solo shot to center field by Kyndal Colon.
Southwest responded in the bottom of the inning by getting two of those runs back. Nebraska commit Ashley Smetter, who led off the first inning with a home run, doubled home right fielder Anna Reiling, who led off the third with a triple. Smetter scored on an infield groundout.
Taylor Fritz got the game-tying and game-winning RBIs in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run to left-center field.
Home runs and infield grounders also were pivotal in Game 2, won by Southwest 3-2. Colon homered again for East, and Sydney McReynolds doubled to deep center field to drive in Madison Adams for the Spartans’ two runs.
Fritz and Taylor Coleman had solo home runs for the Silver Hawks; Fritz’s was in the fourth inning and Coleman’s in the sixth. Southwest scratched out the game-winner after Coleman’s homer.
Madi Divis doubled and Mary Beth Hart came in as her courtesy runner. Mackenzie Mlnarik put down a sacrifice bunt to move Hart to third before freshman Reagan Vokoun singled Hart home with the winning run.
Bailey Selvage was the winning pitcher in both games, giving up three hits in the nightcap. While it was nice to get the victories, Southwest coach Mark Watt knows if the teams meet again Saturday in the Heartland Conference finals, the scoreboard is reset.
“We had already won the conference championship, but these games were for the city championship," Watt said. “In the same situation a year ago, they beat us twice, so this was something we really wanted to get done tonight.”
Lincoln East (26-6)...............103 000 0—4 3 3
Lincoln Southwest (29-6).....102 002 x—5 9 1
W: Bailey Selvage. L: Campbell Petrick. 2B: LE, Kyndal Colon; LSW, Smetter. 3B: LSW, Anna Reiling. HR: LE, Berkley Hatten, Colon; LSW, Ashley Smetter, Taylor Fritz.
Lincoln East (26-7)................010 010 0—2 3 3
Lincoln Southwest (30-6)......000 102 x—3 4 0
W: Bailey Selvage. L: Jordan Bussey. 2B: LE, Sydney McReynolds. HR: LE, Kyndal Colon; LSW, Taylor Fritz, Taylor Coleman.