Lincoln Southwest sweeps Nebraska state swimming team titles

LINCOLN — It was a great day to be a Silver Hawk Saturday at the state high school swimming and diving championship meet.

Lincoln Southwest secured both the boys and girls team titles on the final event of the meets at the Devaney Center natatorium.

The Southwest girls won their sixth state title in nine years by edging two-time defending Omaha Marian 294-292. It's the closest finish in the girls meet since Marian defeated Southwest by .05 points for the 2015 championship.

Southwest's boys secured their second consecutive title with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay to narrowly defeat Omaha Creighton Prep 394.5-382.

