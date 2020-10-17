Lincoln Southwest volleyball sweeps Elkhorn to win Omaha Westside Invitational

A week that didn’t start well for Lincoln Southwest took a positive turn Saturday at the Omaha Westside Invitational.

The Silver Hawks swept Elkhorn 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 in the championship match of the seven-team tournament. Southwest, ranked No. 5 in Class A, had outlasted No. 3 Papillion-La Vista in an earlier five-set semifinal.

Those two wins came just a few days after the Silver Hawks were swept by unranked Lincoln East.

“Our mindset wasn’t where it needed to be the other night,’’ Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “We came in here knowing that every match was going to be a challenge.’’

One challenge both finalists had to overcome was the tourney format, which called for best-of-five matches in the semifinals and final. Most invitationals feature best-of-three matches to the finish.

Novotny said it helped that his squad played the early semifinal Saturday.

“Getting the break definitely helped,’’ he said. “It was probably tougher for them to finish their semifinal and then have to get ready for the final.’’

Elkhorn coach Abby da Silva agreed.