Lincoln Southwest volleyball sweeps Elkhorn to win Omaha Westside Invitational

A week that didn’t start well for Lincoln Southwest took a positive turn Saturday at the Omaha Westside Invitational.
The Silver Hawks swept Elkhorn 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 in the championship match of the seven-team tournament. Southwest, ranked No. 5 in Class A, had outlasted No. 3 Papillion-La Vista in an earlier five-set semifinal.
Those two wins came just a few days after the Silver Hawks were swept by unranked Lincoln East.
“Our mindset wasn’t where it needed to be the other night,’’ Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “We came in here knowing that every match was going to be a challenge.’’
One challenge both finalists had to overcome was the tourney format, which called for best-of-five matches in the semifinals and final. Most invitationals feature best-of-three matches to the finish.
Novotny said it helped that his squad played the early semifinal Saturday.
“Getting the break definitely helped,’’ he said. “It was probably tougher for them to finish their semifinal and then have to get ready for the final.’’
Elkhorn coach Abby da Silva agreed.
“I think we kind of ran out of gas,’’ she said. “But that best-of-five format is what makes this tournament fun and challenging.’’
The Class B No. 3 Antlers, who beat Class A No. 7 Bellevue West in the other semifinal, defeated Southwest in tourney pool play Friday night. The Silver Hawks got their revenge in the final.
“We served and passed a lot better today,’’ Novotny said. “And we stayed aggressive from the start.’’
Elkhorn led 5-2 in the opening set before Southwest went on a 10-1 run. The Antlers couldn’t close the gap and eventually lost the set when a shot went long.
The Silver Hawks never trailed in the second set and opened a double-digit lead at 18-8 on an ace by Karli Symonsbergen. Southwest finished off the set on a kill by Courtney Holsteen.
Elkhorn hung tough in the third set, rattling off seven straight points behind the strong serving of Kaelyn Andersen to tie it at 17. After a Silver Hawks timeout, Shaylee Myers pounded a kill to get Southwest back on track.
Novotny’s squad led 23-22 before an Elkhorn hitting error and another kill by Myers ended it. She finished the match with 14 kills.
“It’s really a mental game to play that late semifinal,’’ da Silva said. “But we want to play against the best and this tournament definitely had a strong field.’’
Liz Tomlin had eight kills for Southwest while setters Symonsbergen and Lauren Dirks combined for 30 assists.
Addie Thomas led the Antlers with nine kills while Abby Wolfe had seven and Sydney Raszler six.
“I’m proud of the way our team played,’’ da Silva said. “We have some girls dealing with injuries but we kept battling.’’
#nebpreps Shaylee Myers with the final kill as Lincoln SW sweeps Elkhorn in the Westside Invite final. pic.twitter.com/ILs4onmymo— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) October 17, 2020
Elkhorn (19-7)...........................20 12 22
Lincoln Southwest (18-8).........25 25 25
E (kills-aces-blocks): Krissy Radicia 0-2-0, Sydney Raszler 6-0-1, Abby Wolfe 7-0-0, Addie Thomas 9-0-0, Kaelyn Andersen 1-1-0, Abbie Nadgwick 1-2-1, Ella Schutte 0-1-0, Haley Wolfe 0-1-0.
LSW: MacKenzie Painter 1-1-0, Liz Tomlin 8-1-0, Lauren Dirks 2-2-0, Carly Coen 5-0-0, Karli Symonsbergen 1-3-1, Brinly Christensen 2-0-3, Shaylee Myers 14-2-0, Courtney Holsteen 5-0-1.
Set assists: E 21 (Nadgwick 19, Becca Vala 1, Wolfe 1); LSW 32 (Symonsbergen 17, Dirks 13, Tomlin 1, Myers 1).
