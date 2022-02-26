Lincoln Southwest wins back-to-back boys state swimming team titles

LINCOLN — Winning the most pivotal event of the biggest meet of their lives Saturday helped the Lincoln Southwest boys repeat as state swimming champions.

Never have four relay teams made The World-Herald’s Top 10 all-time list from the same race. That was just one of the events that will keep memories of the 86th edition of the Nebraska boys state high school swimming championship fresh for years.

That the Silver Hawks powered ahead to defeat Elkhorn, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside in the 200-yard freestyle relay showed how determined Southwest was to win back-to-back team titles.

“That was huge,” Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. “We were looking to win it, so I stacked it as best we could. With Tommy on the anchor, he’s a beast of a swimmer, so we knew he could pull it off. Close race and that kept that momentum going.”

Tommy is Tommy Palmer, the Arizona recruit whose anchor time was 20.03 as the Silver Hawks won the event in 1:23.73. That is No. 3 on the all-time chart, followed closely by Elkhorn’s 1:23.95 (No. 4), Prep’s 1:24.06 (No. 5) and Westside's 1:24.44 (No. 10).

Palmer also won the 50 freestyle for the third consecutive year, this time in 20.10, and he finished second to Westside’s Nate Germonprez in the 200 free. Palmer finished his career with six individual gold medals.

After a strong showing by Prep in the 100 backstroke, Southwest’s lead was down to single digits.

But Kael Mlinek’s second victory of the day, and a rousing 400 freestyle relay win by the Silver Hawks at the Devaney Center natatorium, produced a 394.5-328 win over the Junior Jays. Westside edged Elkhorn 230-217 for third place.

Mlinek was the anchor on that 400 relay, coming home in 44.42. There wasn’t much room for error as Elkhorn led for a few laps before finishing second in 3:06.39, which is No. 8 all time.

In Southwest’s state record-setting victory in the 200 medley relay, the Princeton recruit posted an astounding 50 breaststroke split of 23.25, and Palmer closed with a 19.70 freestyle anchor that helped the Silver Hawks win in 1:29.37.

The Southwest 400 free relay won in 3:04.95, which is No. 3 on the all-time list. Before his anchor leg on that relay, Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke in 53.35, just 0.03 seconds off his personal best that is No. 2 all time.

“When I step on the blocks my brain just kind of turns off, so I don’t remember anything,” Mlinek said of the 400 relay. “I just remember it being really loud and my team being behind me.”

Mlinek also won the 100 freestyle in 44.71, which moved him from ninth to third all time. A pair of juniors — Prep’s John Watson and Westside’s Nate Germonprez — also won two individual gold medals.

Watson won the 200 individual medley in 1:51.58 before debuting at No. 9 all time in the 100 backstroke by winning in 49.89. That was 0.17 seconds faster than Westside’s Colin Davis, who finished second in 50.06 and is now No. 10 all time with his Friday prelim time of 49.99.

Germonprez was named the outstanding male swimmer of the meet after he lowered the state record in the 200 freestyle for the third time since Jan. 29 and narrowly missed being the new standard bearer in the 100 butterfly by 0.01 seconds.

The Texas commit took another 0.13 seconds off the 1:35.73 he swam in Friday’s prelims to win in 1:35.60. Germonprez first broke the state record at Westside’s Warrior Invitational late in the season.

By winning the 100 fly in 47.22, Germonprez is positioned to take the state record of 47.21 by former Prep standout Rush Clark — who now swims for Florida State — next season. It was a significant time drop for Germonprez from his 47.89 in Friday’s prelims.

He also led off Westside’s 200 free relay with his season best of 20.29, a time that puts him at No. 4 all time. He swam the anchor leg on Westside’s 200 medley relay team; Westside is now No. 4 in that relay in 1:32.01.

Germonprez ends his junior season with a Top 10 time in all eight individual events, and he now is a part of every school-record relay team at Westside. That’s in addition to Germonprez holding the school record in all eight individual events.

“Nate had a really good meet,” Westside coach Doug Krecklow said. “As a swimmer, you’re always thinking, ‘Where could I have been faster?’ He had school records in both relays and both individual events and lowered the state record in one twice. That’s a pretty good meet.”

Westside senior Jack Ellison rallied in the final 50 meters to beat Millard North’s Kalvin Hahn and win the 500 freestyle in 4:37.58. That was the same time Hahn swam in the prelims, which means both swimmers are now tied for No. 10 all time.

As the meet got down to the final three events, Mueller said he finally took a peek at the team scores. He liked what he saw, but he was still nervous.

“I looked at it at the end of the 200 free relay,” Mueller said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is going to be really close on both sides.’ That’s when we started talking to the kids a little more, pumping them up, letting them do what they needed to do on both sides.”

If Mueller only would have asked Mlinek for an earlier update, he would have been happy to provide the intel.

“We were looking at some of the scores and we knew that we had to give it our all and hoped everything would align,” Mlinek said. “Maybe Coach Ross was (not checking), but the guys, we were looking as soon as the meet started.”

Finals results

TEAM SCORING

Lincoln Southwest 394.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 382, Omaha Westside 230, Elkhorn 217, Lincoln East 135, Millard North 111, Kearney 111, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 105, Lincoln Pius X 100, Omaha Burke 83, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 82, Grand Island 75, Millard South 55.5, Omaha Central 50, Fremont 48, Bellevue West 34, Omaha North 24, Millard West 20, Lincoln Northeast 14, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 13, Hastings 8, Lincoln Southeast 6, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 5, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 4, Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln High 2.

EVENT SCORING

200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:29.37 (No. 1 all-time, state record, betters own 1:30.29, 2022). 2, Omaha Westside, 1:32.01 (No. 4 all-time). 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:33.62. 4, Millard North, 1:36.21. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 1:36.48. 6, Omaha Central, 1:38.79. 7, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:39.60. 8, Kearney, 1:40.09.

200 freestyle: 1, Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:35.60 (No. 1 all-time, state record, betters own 1:35.73, 2022). 2, Palmer, 1:40.15. 3, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:41.96. 4, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:42.45. 5, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:43.21. 6, Michael Fraley, LSW, 1:43.48. 7, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 1:43.62. 8, YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:45.45.

200 individual medley: 1, John Watson, Prep, 1:51.58. 2, Drayton Beber, Prep, 1:53.27. 3, Nathan Finnegan, Prep, 1:53.92. 4, Luke Dankert, Grand Island, 1:54.63. 5, Ashton Bailey, LSW, 1:57.60. 6, Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn, 1:58.25. 7, Jack Ellison, Westside, 1:58.46. 8, Daniel Keller, PLV/PLVS, 1:59.16.

50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 20.10. 2, Henry Dvorak, Prep, 21.27. 3 (tie), Tyler Reida, LSW, and Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, 21.39. 5, Ian Paup, LE, 21.48. 6, Schroeder, 21.51. 7, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 21.60. 8, TJ Nissen, Prep, 21.82.

100 butterfly: 1, Germonprez, 47.22 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 50.66. 3, Mayo, 50.67. 4, William Clark, Prep, 50.80. 5, Neil, 50.88. 6, Reida, 51.38. 7, Ethan Kinney, Kearney, 51.83. 8, Sam Becker, Pius X, 52.18.

100 freestyle: 1, Mlinek, 44.71 (No. 3 all-time). 2, Wehbe, 46.24. 3, Kolb, 46.44. 4, Colin Davis, Westside, 46.80. 5, Zhu, 47.67. 6, Gianluca Ragazzo, GI, 47.83. 7, Connor Liekhus, Prep, 47.99. 8, Logan Arnold, Kearney, 48.54.

500 freestyle: 1, Ellison, 4:37.58 (tie for No. 10 all-time). 2, Kalvin Hahn, MN, 4:40.10. 3, Luke Muse, Prep, 4:41.60. 4, Jadeon Carter, LE, 4:41.62. 5, Militti, 4:42.47. 6, Finnegan, 4:43.02. 7, Harrison Frye, LSW, 4:47.04. 8, Fraley, 4:50.31.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Kolb, Schroeder, Palmer), 1:23.73 (No. 3 all-time). 2, Elkhorn, 1:23.95 (No. 4 all-time). 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:24.06 (No. 5 all-time). 4, Omaha Westside, 1:24.44 (No. 10 all-time). 5, Kearney, 1:26.76. 6, Omaha Burke, 1:28.16. 7, Lincoln East, 1:28.26. 8, Millard North, 1:28.50.

100 backstroke: 1, Watson, 49.89 (No. 9 all-time). 2, Davis, 50.06. 3, Schroeder, 50.88. 4, Horner, 51.36. 5, Kinney, 51.97. 6, Pospishil, 52.70. 7, Clark, 52.76. 8, Reid Frederick, LE, 53.29.

100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 53.35. 2, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 56.26 (No. 10 all-time). 3, Keuser, 56.44. 4, Dankert, 57.46. 5, Beber, 57.84. 6, Hahn, 57.87. 7, Eli Vyhlidal, Pius X, 58.47. DQ: Andrew Zheng, MN.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Kolb, Mlinek), 3:04.94 (No. 3 all-time). 2, Elkhorn, 3:06.39 (No. 8 all-time). 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:09.26. 4, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 3:14.82. 5, Lincoln East, 3:15.14. 6, Omaha Burke, 3:17.06. 7, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:19.33. 8, Omaha Westside, 3:20.55.

