Lincoln Southwest wins boys state swimming title, ending Creighton Prep's 14-year streak

LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest ended Omaha Creighton Prep’s state-record run of 14 consecutive boys swimming and diving team championships Saturday by edging the Junior Jays 391-385.5 at the 85th state meet.
The Silver Hawks won their first boys team title in school history, led by the four-gold medal performance of junior Tommy Palmer.
Palmer swam in three of the meet’s first four races at the Devaney Center natatorium. He swam the freestyle leg of the 200-yard medley relay in which Southwest set a state record by winning in 1:31.10.
Minutes later Palmer came back to win the 200 freestyle in 1:39.89, which ranks him at No. 8 on The World-Herald’s all-time list in that event. Palmer then won the 50 freestyle in 20.04 to help give Southwest a 39-point lead heading into the first break.
Two other swimmers also won a pair of individual events. Prep sophomore John Watson touched first in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle while Southwest’s Kael Mlinek won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Results
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 391, Omaha Creighton Prep 385.5, Elkhorn 261, Grand Island 115, Lincoln Pius X 113, Gretna 91, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 88, Millard North 82, Kearney 80.5, Omaha Central 80, Omaha North 75, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 70, Lincoln East 65, Omaha Burke63, Millard West 55, Fremont 53, Ralston/Omaha Gross 41, Norfolk 31, Omaha South 26, Lincoln Southeast 23, North Platte 20, Omaha Westside 19, Millard South 19, Lincoln Northeast 15, Hastings 10, Columbus 2.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:31.10 (No. 1 all-time, state record). 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:32.14. 3, Millard North, 1:38.59. 4, Omaha North, 1:39.46. 5, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:39.58. 6, Fremont, 1:39.60. 7, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:39.93. DQ – Omaha Burke.
200 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 1:39.89 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Jon Galles, Gretna, 1:42.24. 3, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:43.06. 4, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:43.99. 5, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:44.40. 6, Luke Muse, Prep, 1:45.36. 7, Louis Gilmore, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 1:45.72. 8, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:46.73.
200 individual medley: 1, John Watson, Prep, 1:51.76 (No. 9 all-time). 2, Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:53.36. 3, Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:53.86. 4, Drew Kaelin, Prep, 1:54.77. 5, Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:56.14. 6, Luke Dankert, GI, 1:57.47. 7, Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 1:58.11. 8, Reida, 2:00.59.
50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 20.22. 2, Ethan Reida, LSW, 21.59. 3, Thomas Nissen, Prep, 21.64. 4, Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 21.77. 5, Grant Waszak, Elkhorn, 21.79. 6, Ian Paup, Lincoln East, 21.93. 7, Andrew Hood, Prep, 21.97. 8, Gabe Spiess, Omaha Central, 22.10.
100 butterfly: 1, Mayo, 50.56. 2, Sal Goaley, Prep, 50.67. 3, Pospishil, 51.08. 4, Thomas Neil, LSW, 51.42. 5, Smith, 51.47. 6, Tyler Reida, 51.47. 7, Frodyma, 51.67. 8, Will Clark, Prep, 52.62.
100 freestyle: 1, Mlinek, 46.04. 2, Wehbe, 46.81. 3, Galles, 46.83. 4, Kolb, 47.44. 5, Waszak, 48.06. 6, Hood, 48.54. 7, Ben Mills, ON, 48.82. 8, Spiess, 48.87.
500 freestyle: 1, Watson, 4:40.64. 2, Muse, 4:47.06. 3, Kai Wilson, GI, 4:51.39. 4, Jack Ellison, Westside, 4:48.75. 5, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 4:49.58. 6, Harrison Frye, LSW, 4:50.92. 7, Sambula-Monzalvo, 4:51.32. 8, Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:54.77.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest, 1:24.88 (Kolb, Ashton Bailey, Ethan Reida, Palmer, 1:24.88 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:25.74. 3, Elkhorn (Mayo, Wehbe, Jacob Horner, Smith), 1:25.79. 4, Kearney, 1:26.93. 5, Omaha North, 1:29.82. 6, Millard West, 1:30.08. 7, Omaha Burke, 1:30.10. DQ, Omaha Central.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, 51.11. 2, Ben Ravnsborg, Prep, 52.20. 3, Bailey, 53.02. 4, Horner, 53.17. 5, Henry Belik, PLV/PLVS, 53.22. 6, Ethan Reida, 53.59. 7, Clark, 53.74. 8, Josh Uehling, Elkhorn, 55.12.
100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 55.09. 2, Olmer, 56.71. 3, Kaelin, 57.16. 4, Hahn, 57.36. 5, Eli Vyhidal, LPX, 57.86. 6, Drayton Beber, Prep, 58.61. 7, Dankert, 59.06. 8, Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, 59.29.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn (Mayo, Wehbe, Horner, Smith), 3:07.16 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:07.61 (No. 10 all-time). 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:12.27. 4, Grand Island, 3:13.01. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 3:17.00. 6, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 3:17.37. 7, Lincoln East, 3:17.63. 8, Omaha Central, 3:19.74.