Lincoln Southwest wins boys state swimming title, ending Creighton Prep's 14-year streak

LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest ended Omaha Creighton Prep’s state-record run of 14 consecutive boys swimming and diving team championships Saturday by edging the Junior Jays 391-385.5 at the 85th state meet.

The Silver Hawks won their first boys team title in school history, led by the four-gold medal performance of junior Tommy Palmer.

Palmer swam in three of the meet’s first four races at the Devaney Center natatorium. He swam the freestyle leg of the 200-yard medley relay in which Southwest set a state record by winning in 1:31.10.

Minutes later Palmer came back to win the 200 freestyle in 1:39.89, which ranks him at No. 8 on The World-Herald’s all-time list in that event. Palmer then won the 50 freestyle in 20.04 to help give Southwest a 39-point lead heading into the first break.

Two other swimmers also won a pair of individual events. Prep sophomore John Watson touched first in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle while Southwest’s Kael Mlinek won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Results