Lincoln Southwest wins Nebraska girls state swimming team title

LINCOLN — While managing a close race in the boys competition, Ross Mueller had double-duty Saturday as the lineup planner for the girls finals.

The Lincoln Southwest coach had to make sure relay rosters were properly lined up, and that everyone in the championship and consolation races Saturday knew they needed every point possible.

That mission was narrowly accomplished at the Devaney Center natatorium, as the Silver Hawks didn’t let anyone else but Omaha Marian finish ahead of them in the 400-yard freestyle relay to secure a 294-292 victory over the Crusaders. Omaha Westside was third with 207 points.

It was the sixth girls team title for Southwest, which also ended Marian’s two-year state championship reign. Not since 2013, when Millard West won the last of its five titles, has a school other than Southwest or Marian won the girls meet.

With the boys winning their second consecutive title, Southwest is the first school since Omaha Burke in 1994 to win the boys and girls championships in the same season.

Mueller also joined an exclusive club with Saturday’s sweep. He is the second coach in state history to lead boys and girls teams to titles in the same season.

Burke had separate boys and girls coaches in 1994. Only Omaha Westside’s Doug Krecklow had accomplished that feat, when led the Warriors boys and girls to team titles in three consecutive seasons — 1984-1986.

Westside had a close call in the ’84 girls meet with a 11-point win over Millard North. The 1986 boys title was determined by an even narrower margin — 221-218.

While Southwest’s two-point win over Marian on Saturday was close, it wasn’t the closest between the teams in this nine-year run. The Crusaders edged the Silver Hawks by a half-point for the 2015 title.

“It’s been a crazy year this year with COVID and a lot of things going on,” Mueller said. “For both teams to come up and do this was huge. I’m so proud of these kids for everything they’ve been able to accomplish the last year. It’s been amazing.”

Southwest won only one of the 11 swimming events: Bella Livingston won the 50 freestyle in a season-best 23.72. Only two other swimmers — Marian’s Molly Von Seggern (23.86) and Elizabeth Ford of Papillion-La Vista/Papio South (23.90) — finished the races in less than 24 seconds.

“It’s one of the best 50s I’ve swam before, top to bottom,” Livingston said. “It’s one of those races where you put your head down and swim. I usually do one breath down, two back, and that’s what I did. I had a pretty good wall and a good finish.”

Livingston had a look of surprise on her face after she finished and turned to look for her time on the scoreboard.

“I was a little surprised (because) it’s one of those events that’s super close, you never know who it’s going to be,” Livingston said. “I really wanted to help my team out. Getting first, getting those points, really did that.”

Though the Silver Hawks didn’t win any of the relays — Papio won the 200 medley for the first time in school history with four girls from Papillion-La Vista, and Marian won the other two — Southwest still collected 94 points with finishes of second and third in the freestyle relays and fifth in the medley relay.

Livingston said those were important points to secure in such a tight race.

“It’s good to have those individuals get up a couple of spots, but those relays score the most points,” Livingston said. “So, if you can get into the top three, top two even, that will do a lot of it.”

Marian and Southwest both earned spots in The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 in the 400 free relay. The Crusaders are No. 8 by winning in 3:30.15, and Southwest is No. 9 at 3:30.19.

Papio’s Olivia Dendinger and Lincoln Southeast sophomore Natalya Woods both won two individual events. Dendinger successfully defended her title in the 200 individual medley with her 2:05.94 before winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.48.

Dendinger also had a split of 28.96 in the 50 breaststroke on Papio’s victorious 200 medley relay that won in 1:47.05.

Woods now is 4 for 4 in state championship races as she became the repeat champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle races. After battling through four illnesses this season, Woods won the 200 free in 1:50.90 before swimming her best race of the meet to win the 500 in 5:09.39.

The 200 took a toll on Woods because she said she took the race out too fast.

“I definitely went out fast, but towards the end I could see her (Marian’s Josie Hood) catching me,” Woods said. “I just knew that I had to hold on as long as I could. It started feeling bad the last 75, but really the last 25 I didn’t feel like I could get my arms out of the water. I was definitely gassed.”

Woods remains in position to become just the second swimmer to win eight individual gold medals. Omaha Marian’s Karen Criss did that from 2003-06 with four wins in both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.

Omaha Duchesne’s Lia Murray won her first backstroke state title in 56.25. That moved the Loyola Marymount recruit from No. 8 to No. 6 all time. The other all-time performance came from Hood when she improved her standing at No. 8 all time in the 200 freestyle by winning in 1:51.01.

Finals results

TEAM SCORING

Lincoln Southwest 294, Omaha Marian 292, Omaha Westside 207, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 173, Lincoln East 162, Millard North 146, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 133, Lincoln Southeast 105, Fremont 102, Elkhorn 86, Millard South 69, Omaha Burke 58, Omaha Central 54, Grand Island 50, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 49, Millard West 38, Omaha Duchesne 37, Lincoln Northeast 32, Hastings 27, Lincoln Pius X 19, Gretna 15, Omaha North 13, Lincoln High 12, Ralston/Omaha Gross 9, Kearney 8, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 7, Bellevue West 5, McCook 3, Omaha Skutt 2.

EVENT SCORING

200-yard medley relay: 1, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Gracie Cunningham, Olivia Dendinger, Teresa Cavanaugh, Elizabeth Ford), 1:47.05. 2, Norfolk, 1:47.76. 3, Omaha Marian, 1:47.94. 4, Omaha Westside, 1:49.43. 5, Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.14. DQ: Millard South, Millard North, Omaha Burke.

200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:50.90. 2, Josie Hood, Marian, 1:51.01 (No. 8 all-time). 3, Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:53.93. 4, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:55.13. 5, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:55.46. 6, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:56.79. 7, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:57.17. 8, Stephanie Branson, MN, 1:57.47.

200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:05.94. 3, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:07.94. 3, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:08.56. 4, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:08.86. 5, Ella Petrick, MN, 2:10.36. 6, Easton Glandt, Marian, 2:10.58. 7, Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:11.31. 8, Peri Heyen, LSW, 2:14.50.

50 freestyle: 1, Bella Livingston, LSW, 23.72. 2, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 23.86. 3, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 23.90. 4, Shriya Samanta, MN, 24.37. 5, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.42. 6, Alaina Agnew, LE, 24.57. 7, Abbie Fish, Hastings, 24.59.8, Maddie Waddington, Norfolk, 24.61.

100 butterfly: 1, Von Seggern, 56.53. 2, Morales, 58.04. 3, Samanta, 58.09. 4, Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.33. 5, Calie Herrick, LSW, 58.58. 6, Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 59.42. 7, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 59.54. 8, Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 59.70.

100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.36. 2, Livingston, 51.74. 3, Wischhof, 52.00. 4, McLeay, 52.59. 5, Ford, 53.00. 6, Katy Foley, Marian, 53.26. 7, Hagen, 53.37. 8, Kate Stevens, Westside, 53.42.

500 freestyle: 1, Woods, 5:09.39. 2, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:13.30. 3, Harris, 5:14.83. 4, Schroeder, 5:16.53. 5, Olberding, 5:18.78. 6, Catelyn Fonda, Westside, 5:19.84. 7, Alaria Hadford, Marian, 5:21.40. 8, Phoebe Ford, LSW, 5:22.90.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, Glandt, Hood), 1:36.04. 2, Millard North, 1:36.22. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.35. 4, Lincoln East, 1:37.80. 5, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:38.66. 6, Fremont, 1:39.38. 7, Lincoln Southeast, 1:39.84. DQ: Omaha Westside.

100 backstroke: 1, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 56.25 (No. 6 all-time). 2, Foley, 57.43. 3, Kathryn Novinski, GI, 57.70. 4, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 57.95. 5, Mendlick, 58.70. 6, Lauren Sitzman, Omaha North, 59.84. 7, Cora Dietrich, Westside, 1:00.16. 8, Lilly Brennan, GI, 1:00.33.

100 breaststroke: 1, Dendinger, 1:04.48. 2, Jacobs, 1:04.68. 3, Carly Kendeigh, Burke, 1:04.73. 4, Petrick, 1:05.12. 5, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:05.75. 6, Grace Swoboda, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 1:06.16. 7, Glandt, 1:06.54. 8, Elbert, 1:08.28.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:30.15 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:30.19 (No. 9 all-time). 3, Lincoln East, 3:35.54. 4, Fremont, 3:37.61. 5, Omaha Westside, 3:38.26. 6, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 3:39.32. 7, Lincoln Southeast, 3:39.51. DQ: Grand Island.

