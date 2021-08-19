Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter is setting the tone for Silver Hawks

Finding a way to put the ball in play instead of constantly swinging for the fences has helped Ashley Smetter find a place in the Lincoln Southwest softball record book.
Last season Smetter stroked 19 doubles for the Silver Hawks. That total is the new Southwest single-season record for two-baggers, quite an accomplishment considering the offensive numbers Southwest has posted annually for the better part of the last two decades.
Smetter is one of the big reasons the Silver Hawks earned the No. 2 ranking in The World-Herald’s preseason Top 10 after ending 2020 with a third-place finish at the Class A state tournament.
Southwest coach Mark Watt said Smetter’s steady approach at the plate has made her an ideal leadoff hitter for the Silver Hawks the past two seasons. Her third season in that role begins Thursday in Norfolk when the Silver Hawks play a doubleheader against the Class A No. 9 Panthers beginning at 5 p.m.
“When she was a freshman, we knew that she was going to be a pretty good player,” Watt said. “She has been very consistent every season, and that's all due to her hard work and focus. She takes a ton of cuts in practice, and then when she doesn't think she's had enough work, she takes extra cuts at home.”
After hitting well above .450 as a sophomore, Smetter was even better in her junior campaign last fall. The Nebraska commit hit .517 while also shining in the field at second base. Smetter was a second team All-Nebraska designated player and second team Class A infielder in 2020.
Do not mistake Smetter’s smaller number of home runs – she had two last season – for a lack of power. She understands her role is to get on base any way she can and jump-start the offense no matter the situation.
“I really don't think about trying to hit a home run,” Smetter said. “I like that I can set the tone for the game. My teammates really feed off that, and it gets the energy up for everybody.”
It's perfectly fine with Watt if a few extra round-trippers launch from Smetter’s bat this season. He was impressed with the pair she hit last season.
“She only hit two home runs last year, but she crushed both of them way out of the park,” Watt said. “With her it was more about consistency. She doesn’t go into slumps. She swings at good pitches consistently, game after game after game.
“Ashley can hit home runs if needed. She knows she helps the team more by getting on base.”
One of the big reasons Southwest has won the past four all-sport team titles awarded by the Nebraska School Activities Association is that so many of the Silver Hawk student-athletes go out for more than one sport.
Smetter is no exception; she is a long jumper on the track and field team in the spring and enjoys the change of pace.
“I didn't really have time for track in middle school because it was during my spring season,” Smetter said. “Most kids at my school go out for track anyway, so some of my friends and I just decided let's do track.”
Smetter is happy to have already figured out her college destination. She committed to play for the Huskers just before Thanksgiving, and she said coaches have told her that she will primarily focus on continuing to play infield.
Last summer Smetter played third base during her club season with Iowa Premier. She also moved down to the 16-and-under team to get more playing time as the 18-and-under team had a second baseman who is committed to play at Kentucky and a shortstop headed to Michigan.
“I actually loved playing third base,” Smetter said. “It's a different pace because I was playing up closer and you had to have faster reaction time. Second base is more involved and more about having more range.”
Thoughts about college ball move to the back of her mind for the next two months as Smetter and her teammates work with an eye toward playing their best during the postseason.
“Every year we have the same goals,” Smetter said. “Just take it step by step, and the first step is to win our district. Looking at the little things is what will give us the big things.”