Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter is setting the tone for Silver Hawks

Do not mistake Smetter’s smaller number of home runs – she had two last season – for a lack of power. She understands her role is to get on base any way she can and jump-start the offense no matter the situation.

“I really don't think about trying to hit a home run,” Smetter said. “I like that I can set the tone for the game. My teammates really feed off that, and it gets the energy up for everybody.”

It's perfectly fine with Watt if a few extra round-trippers launch from Smetter’s bat this season. He was impressed with the pair she hit last season.

“She only hit two home runs last year, but she crushed both of them way out of the park,” Watt said. “With her it was more about consistency. She doesn’t go into slumps. She swings at good pitches consistently, game after game after game.

“Ashley can hit home runs if needed. She knows she helps the team more by getting on base.”

One of the big reasons Southwest has won the past four all-sport team titles awarded by the Nebraska School Activities Association is that so many of the Silver Hawk student-athletes go out for more than one sport.

Smetter is no exception; she is a long jumper on the track and field team in the spring and enjoys the change of pace.