Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter named third-team All-American

Lincoln Southwest infielder Ashley Smetter was named a third-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Smetter, a Husker commit, hit .493 with 18 doubles, nine homers and a state-leading 63 runs in 2021.
Her senior season was capped with a state title as the Silverhawks won their second in four years with Smetter as the team's lead-off hitter and starting second baseman.
She previously has earned honors as a first-team All-Nebraska selection in 2021 and second-team in 2020.
