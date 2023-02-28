The large black brace on her left knee is necessary. And deceiving.

Kennadi Williams has a spring in her step — and so does Lincoln Southwest.

Eight months ago, the 5-foot-3 junior guard’s return from a knee injury — and a seventh consecutive appearance in the state tournament for the Silver Hawks — seemed remote.

But the daughter of Nebraska women’s coach Amy Williams was determined to make it back and help her senior teammates never miss playing a year in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“It’s been a long journey," Kennadi said.

She was hurt playing summer basketball and needed surgery. The three-sport standout missed out on softball season. She’ll be playing that sport and basketball on scholarship at Nebraska in another year. Her third sport, incidentally, is soccer.

“I feel like I really started from like the bottom, having to learn how to run again, walk again, being on crutches and having just like to have a lot of help," she said. “Then after going through physical therapy and a lot of weightlifting to strengthen my leg and get back, we didn't really know if I was going to be able to come back for any of this season.”

She was medically cleared to play on Feb. 13. The next night, the returning Class A all-stater and member of the All-Nebraska second team choice saw her first game time of the season.

Silver Hawks coach Tim Barada said since January she had been able to do many of the drills in practice, just no contact.

“She'd been doing everything that we were doing. She was just champing at the bit. Luckily she did her rehab and did everything she was supposed to be able to give herself a chance, in turn giving our players a chance.

“It gave them that boost. It was just enough to get them over the edge. Her demeanor and the way she carries herself just gives the rest of our kids a comforting feel that everything's going to be OK. We're not perfect, but everything's going to be OK through the ups and downs.”

Southwest had its share of ups and downs without her, starting 11-9 without her. Examine the schedule, however, and every loss was to a team that played for a district title. Seven losses to state tournament teams.

“It’s been so hard just watching them play their butts off all season and really give their all for every single game," Williams said. “It just feels so good to be able to get out there and do it with them instead of just watching them on the bench.”

Her first game back was a 55-32 loss to Millard North. The Silver Hawks haven’t lost since, beating Kearney (a payback win) and Papillion-La Vista before upsetting Metro Conference tournament champion Bellevue West 47-39 in the district final.

In her most extended playing time, she had a game-high 16 points in about 20 minutes.

“She brings another good aspect to the court and she’s great on and off the court," senior Brinly Christensen said. “She’s a great teammate.”

Not having her playing, Christensen said, forced a young team to mature. Several players from last season’s team eligible to return didn’t.

“We just had to work with what we had," she said. “We have a young roster and again, we knew it was going to be challenging, especially without Kennadi, but we rallied together, trusted each other and just went and worked our butts off.”

Much of Williams’ basketball rehab was with her dad, Lloyd. The former college assistant, who was her coach growing up, put her through weight workouts and was her rebounder as she returned to shooting form away from the team.

“It’d take a lifetime to probably pay him back,” she said. “I just really owe him a lot.”​

