Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer makes up for lost time at Millard South invite

Sidelined at the start of the season because of a bout with mononucleosis, Tommy Palmer began making up for lost time Saturday at the Millard South swimming and diving invitational.
The Lincoln Southwest senior set a meet record in his first swim and won three more gold medals while helping lead the Silver Hawks to the team title.
Southwest won six individual events and all three relays en route to earning 386.5 team points, well ahead of the 277 collected by runner-up Lincoln East. The Silver Hawks girls won three events and the 400-yard freestyle relay to edged Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 286-237 for the team title.
Palmer certainly didn’t take the easiest program for his first full invitational of the season. The meet record he set was in the 200 freestyle (1:43.84), while he also won the 500 free (4:51.27) and swam a leg on the Silver Hawks 200 and 400 free relays.
This is the meet Palmer and Southwest coach Ross Mueller originally projected would be his first to make sure he had enough time to bounce back and get enough yards in during December practice. Palmer surprised himself by recovering in time to compete in two meets before the holiday break.
“I was somehow able to get back in the water after a week-and-a-half,” Palmer said. “I was able to swim one event at the Lincoln High dual, and then at the Southeast (Invitational) we decided to take it easy and just do relays.”
Palmer said it was frustrating to have to watch the season-opening dual against Lincoln East via livestream on the television in his bedroom. He also missed two other meets before making his return against Lincoln High.
“The East dual, that’s always a big one,” Palmer said. “I was cheering from bed, but really wishing I could be there to be a part of it.”
Though he’s back competing, with the next big meet being Southwest’s Jan. 22 dual against Omaha Creighton Prep at UNO, the races still hurt. A lot.
“In both races I was hurting,” Palmer said. “I haven’t done some that fast and that long in a long time. That was the whole point of it. Get up, do those long events, and get that energy back for those long races.”
As if that wasn’t a tough enough double, Palmer had just a precious few minutes to rest before anchoring the 200 free relay to victory with a 21.30 50-yard split.
“I’m used to it,” Palmer said. “We train (for) that. We make sure, if you have an event and you have one soon after, we have to have all the energy we can. That relay did hurt, but we got the job done.”
Boys
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 386.5, Lincoln East 227, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 209, Millard North 182.5, Omaha Burke 99, Millard South 81, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 67, Millard West 61, Lincoln Southeast 46
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Ashton Bailey), 1:36.14. 200 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, LSW, 1:43.84 (meet record, betters 1:44.35 by Ryan Miksch, Columbus, 2011). 200 individual medley: Schroeder, 2:01.04. 50 freestyle: Ian Paup, LE, 22.45. 1-meter diving: Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 437.40 points. 100 butterfly: Mlinek, 52.54. 100 freestyle: Tyler Reida, LSW, 48.92. 500 freestyle: Palmer, 4:51.27. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Tyler Reida, Aidin Kolb, Bailey, Palmer), 1:29.23. 100 backstroke: Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 55.25. 100 breaststroke: Mlinek, 55.94. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Mlinek, Michael Fraley, Neil), 3:14.99.
Girls
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 286, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 237, Lincoln East 201, Millard South 159, Millard North 129, Omaha Burke 120, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 103, Millard West 74, Lincoln Southeast 50.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Gracie Cunningham, Olivia Dendinger, Teresa Cavanaugh, Elizabeth Ford), 1:50.32. 200 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 1:58.63. 200 individual medley: Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:12.20. 50 freestyle: Dendinger, 24.40. 1-meter diving: Lainey Woodward, MW, 478.90 points. 100 butterfly: Dendinger, 58.60. 100 freestyle: Shriya Samanta, MN, 55.04. 500 freestyle: Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:25.94. 200 freestyle relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Leah Erlbacher, Cunningham, Ford, Dendinger), 1:39.62. 100 backstroke: Kindsey Joyce, MS, 59.02. 100 breaststroke: Addisyn Storms, MS, 1:07.65. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Lily Schroeder, Avery Ryder), 3:41.77.