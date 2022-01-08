Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer makes up for lost time at Millard South invite

Sidelined at the start of the season because of a bout with mononucleosis, Tommy Palmer began making up for lost time Saturday at the Millard South swimming and diving invitational.

The Lincoln Southwest senior set a meet record in his first swim and won three more gold medals while helping lead the Silver Hawks to the team title.

Southwest won six individual events and all three relays en route to earning 386.5 team points, well ahead of the 277 collected by runner-up Lincoln East. The Silver Hawks girls won three events and the 400-yard freestyle relay to edged Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 286-237 for the team title.

Palmer certainly didn’t take the easiest program for his first full invitational of the season. The meet record he set was in the 200 freestyle (1:43.84), while he also won the 500 free (4:51.27) and swam a leg on the Silver Hawks 200 and 400 free relays.

This is the meet Palmer and Southwest coach Ross Mueller originally projected would be his first to make sure he had enough time to bounce back and get enough yards in during December practice. Palmer surprised himself by recovering in time to compete in two meets before the holiday break.