Lindsay Krause finishes with 14 kills at Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match

LINCOLN — Addison Heidemann didn’t want it to end.

The Iowa State signer from Diller-Odell would have liked Tuesday’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match to reach a fifth set.

She would have been back on the court, setting one more time for Husker-bound Lindsay Krause from Omaha Skutt and Rylee Gray from Elkhorn South.

But the fourth-set Blue team did well without them, winning 25-21 to complete a 3-1 win over the Reds at Lincoln North Star.

“I wanted to play a fifth set. I wish we could play more,” Heidemann said. “That was so much fun and it went by so fast.”

She had most of the set assists as Krause scored 14 points, MC Daubendiek of Omaha Marian (George Washington) six and Gray four in their two sets of action.

“We had like world champions on our team," Heidemann said. “Playing with them and then going back to Iowa State, I mean it’s practically the same level.

“We’ll probably play Nebraska at some point. It’s just crazy. I’ll probably never play with them again. But it was fun.”

Katy Lindner of Pleasanton completed the win by tallying three kills, two on dumps, during the Blues’ final five points.