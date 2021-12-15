 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
List: Nebraska high school athletes sign with colleges
0 comments
topical
ATHLETICS

List: Nebraska high school athletes sign with colleges

  • Updated
  • 0

Millard South's Gage Stenger on his commitment to Nebraska football

Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to Stu Pospisil at POSPISIL@owh.com.

* * *

Ashland-Greenwood: Kaelyn Fisher, Benedictine softball

Bellevue West: Kaden Helms, Oklahoma football; LJ Richardson, Wyoming football; Micah Riley-Ducker, Auburn football

Columbus: Ernest Hausmann, Nebraska football; Kaylee Gerber, Central CC softball; Josie Garrett, Doane track

Columbus Lakeview: Lilly Rowe, Midland volleyball; Jordie Nekl, UNK volleyball; Katee Korte, Central CC volleyball

Columbus Scotus: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State football

Conestoga: Danie Parriott, Northwest Missouri State cross country

Cross County: Cory Hollinger, South Dakota football; Carter Seim, Concordia football

Doniphan-Trumbull: Shaylin Kucera, Regis softball

Elkhorn South: Summer Christiansen, South Dakota Mines golf

Fairbury: Jami Mans, Peru State softball; Ericka Kroeber, Concordia golf; Carly McCord, Kansas State rowing/crew

Fremont Bergan: Koa McIntyre, Wyoming football

Lincoln Southeast: Jake Appleget, Nebraska football

Malcolm: Gracie Burwell, Doane volleyball

Millard South: Gage Stenger, Nebraska football; Christian Nash, Northern Illinois football; Jake Gassaway, Northern Illinois football

Millard West: Tony Failla, Southeast Missouri football; Trace Thaden, North Dakota football

Minden: Gage Fries, Concordia track

Nebraska City: Braden Thompson, Southeast Missouri football

Norris: Cooper Hausmann, Nebraska football walk-on

Omaha Burke: Devon Jackson, Oregon football

Omaha Central: Deshawn Woods, Missouri football

Omaha Mercy: Meghan Gallagher, Doane volleyball

Omaha Skutt: Caden Becker, Wyoming football

Omaha Westside: Kolby Brown, Creighton golf; Chloe Green, South Dakota track; Natalie Tinsley, Midland track; Matt Leonard, Hastings baseball; Ethan NewMyer, Ottawa lacrosse; Alexis Cornett, York softball

Papillion-La Vista: Kaden Johnson, South Dakota State football; Will Hubert, Iowa football walk-on; Luke Lindenmeyer, Nebraska football walk-on

Rock County: Dolan Pospichal and Troy Reynolds, Buena Vista football

Scottsbluff: Brady Laucomer and Sasha Paez, Chadron State softball; Regan Churchill, Hastings softball; Alex Jones, Western Nebraska CC softball

Seward: Jaden Fernau, Concordia softball; Morgan Craig, Doane track; Maddie Viger, South Dakota Mines

West Point-Beemer: Brooke Diekemper, Iowa Western golf

Wisner-Pilger: Kayla Svoboda, Concordia track

York: Mattie Pohl, Doane basketball

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert