List: Nebraska high school athletes sign with colleges

Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges.
Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to Stu Pospisil at POSPISIL@owh.com.
Ashland-Greenwood: Kaelyn Fisher, Benedictine softball
Bellevue West: Kaden Helms, Oklahoma football; LJ Richardson, Wyoming football; Micah Riley-Ducker, Auburn football
Columbus: Ernest Hausmann, Nebraska football; Kaylee Gerber, Central CC softball; Josie Garrett, Doane track
Columbus Lakeview: Lilly Rowe, Midland volleyball; Jordie Nekl, UNK volleyball; Katee Korte, Central CC volleyball
Columbus Scotus: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State football
Conestoga: Danie Parriott, Northwest Missouri State cross country
Cross County: Cory Hollinger, South Dakota football; Carter Seim, Concordia football
Doniphan-Trumbull: Shaylin Kucera, Regis softball
Elkhorn South: Summer Christiansen, South Dakota Mines golf
Fairbury: Jami Mans, Peru State softball; Ericka Kroeber, Concordia golf; Carly McCord, Kansas State rowing/crew
Fremont Bergan: Koa McIntyre, Wyoming football
Lincoln Southeast: Jake Appleget, Nebraska football
Malcolm: Gracie Burwell, Doane volleyball
Millard South: Gage Stenger, Nebraska football; Christian Nash, Northern Illinois football; Jake Gassaway, Northern Illinois football
Millard West: Tony Failla, Southeast Missouri football; Trace Thaden, North Dakota football
Minden: Gage Fries, Concordia track
Nebraska City: Braden Thompson, Southeast Missouri football
Norris: Cooper Hausmann, Nebraska football walk-on
Omaha Burke: Devon Jackson, Oregon football
Omaha Central: Deshawn Woods, Missouri football
Omaha Mercy: Meghan Gallagher, Doane volleyball
Omaha Skutt: Caden Becker, Wyoming football
Omaha Westside: Kolby Brown, Creighton golf; Chloe Green, South Dakota track; Natalie Tinsley, Midland track; Matt Leonard, Hastings baseball; Ethan NewMyer, Ottawa lacrosse; Alexis Cornett, York softball
Papillion-La Vista: Kaden Johnson, South Dakota State football; Will Hubert, Iowa football walk-on; Luke Lindenmeyer, Nebraska football walk-on
Rock County: Dolan Pospichal and Troy Reynolds, Buena Vista football
Scottsbluff: Brady Laucomer and Sasha Paez, Chadron State softball; Regan Churchill, Hastings softball; Alex Jones, Western Nebraska CC softball
Seward: Jaden Fernau, Concordia softball; Morgan Craig, Doane track; Maddie Viger, South Dakota Mines
West Point-Beemer: Brooke Diekemper, Iowa Western golf
Wisner-Pilger: Kayla Svoboda, Concordia track
York: Mattie Pohl, Doane basketball