List: Nebraska high school athletes sign with colleges

Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges.
Ashland-Greenwood: Kiara Libal, Morningside softball
Beatrice: Billy Humphrey, Northern Oklahoma baseball; Will Reimer, Barton County baseball
Bellevue West: Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin basketball; Frankie Fidler, UNO basketball; Dane Toman, South Dakota State baseball; Camden Madsen, Wayne State baseball; Hayden Klaus, Doane golf; Jocelyn Downs, Doane softball; Alexis Page, Midland softball; Greg Brown, Des Moines Area CC basketball; Carson Wright, Dodge City CC baseball; Connor Schneider, South Mountain CC baseball; Jaxon Jelkin, South Mountain CC baseball
Bellevue East: Kati Cunningham, Bellevue softball; Reese Floro, Bellevue softball; Liana McMurtry, Bellevue softball; Jill Mengel, St. Louis CC softball
Boone Central: Abby Brodersen, Wayne State golf
Broken Bow: Lathan Duda, North Dakota State wrestling; Kali Staples, Doane basketball
Centura: Morgan Semm, Drake softball
Columbus: CJ Fleeman, Missouri Southern baseball; Blayze Standley, Fort Hays State wrestling
Cross County: Cortlyn Schaefer, Midland volleyball
Diller-Odell: Addison Heidemann, Iowa State volleyball (preferred walk-on)
Elkhorn: Drew Christo, Nebraska baseball; Kyler Randazzo, Nebraska baseball; Malakai Vetock, Creighton baseball; Hanna King, South Dakota State soccer; Maddie Yardley, UNO cross country/track; Jaycee Schutte, UNK softball; Ray Jones, Winona State volleyball; Becca Valla, Central College volleyball; Ray Jones, Winona State volleyball; Alex Calabrese, Morningside baseball; Nyleigh Carbaugh, Sioux Falls softball; Addie Thomas, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball; Megan Garcia, College of Saint Mary softball; Mackenzie Madrigal, College of Saint Mary softball
Elkhorn Mount Michael: Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State golf; Brad Bennett, Concordia basketball
Elkhorn South: Rylee Gray, Nebraska volleyball; Brilee Wieseler, UNO volleyball; Kaci Hoffman, Arkansas softball; Luke Jessen, Nebraska baseball; Hogan Helligso, Creighton baseball; Jaci Vanderloo, Saint Louis softball; Mia Baltzell, Augustana soccer; Ashley Tackett, Sioux Falls golf; Harrison McDonald, Nebraska Wesleyan baseball; Landon Goeser, Southeast CC baseball; Ryanna Valdivia, Butler CC softball
Fort Calhoun: Ellie Lienemann, Morningside volleyball
Fremont: Tawnie Escamilla, Midland softball
Gordon-Rushville: Jayla Brehmer, Western Nebraska CC volleyball
Grand Island: Kamdyn Barrientos, Northern State softball
Hastings: Sophie Cerveny, UNO softball; Hayden Stephenson, Morningside volleyball
Hastings St. Cecilia: Katharine Hamburger, Hastings basketball
Humphrey St. Francis: Allison Weidner, Nebraska basketball
Kearney: Lily Novacek, UNK volleyball; Aubrey Vancura, Northern State soccer; Lucy Bartee, Augustana volleyball; Cal Higgins, Iowa Western baseball; Easton Bruce, Colorado State-Pueblo baseball; Ethan Mroczek, Dodge City CC baseball
Lincoln Northeast: Riley Wrhel, Hastings soccer; Hannah Beach, Central CC soccer; Maddie Berndt, Central CC soccer
Lincoln Pius X: Alexis Markowski, Nebraska basketball; Kylen Sealock, South Dakota volleyball; Leah Mach, Emporia State volleyball; Paiton Martin, UNK swimming, Joseph Plachy, Augustana tennis; Anna Burt, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball; Miriam Miller, Hastings volleyball and basketball; Emma Morphew, York softball; Will Ulrich, St. Thomas tennis; Natalie Crouse, Central CC soccer
Lincoln Southeast: Brittany Wulf, Western Illinois volleyball; Rylan Ewoldt, Boise State softball; Aubrey Bruning, Concordia softball; Anna Schmid, Nebraska Wesleyan swimming; Taylor Wilkason, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball; Karis Gifford, Iowa Western softball
Lincoln Southwest: Liz Tomlin, Chattanooga volleyball; Emma Hain, UNO softball; Kate Dilsaver, Fort Hays State basketball; Josie Solano, Pittsburg State softball; Skylar Pieper, Northwest Missouri State softball; Riley Wells, Washburn soccer; MacKenzie Painter, Doane volleyball
Logan View: Connor Larson, York baseball
Milford: Hannah Kepler, Regis volleyball
Millard North: Jadin Johnson, Old Dominion basketball; Sena Ahovissi, UNO soccer; Hannah Hailu, Columbia swimming; Campbell Zimmers, South Dakota soccer; Laura Hyde, Hastings volleyball; Rylie Jones, Sioux Falls softball; Tyler Obrecht, Wayne State baseball
Millard South: Matthew Guthmiller, Nebraska baseball; Conor Knopick, Iowa State wrestling; Caleb Coyle, Oregon State wrestling; Michael Harding, Midland basketball; Christian Hobbs, Black Hawk CC baseball; Blake Stenger, Iowa Western CC baseball
Millard West: Corbin Hawkins, Nebraska baseball; Kyan Lodice, Kansas State baseball; Mateo Miceli, Alabama swimming; Elise Gilroy, Washington (St. Louis) volleyball; Spencer Lamond, Dordt baseball; Hannah Roberts, Colorado School of Mines softball; Bridget Smith, Morningside volleyball; Jayda VanAckeren, Emporia State softball; Madison Warren, College of Saint Mary softball; Kael Dumont, Barton CC baseball; Cade Owens, Southeast CC baseball; Justin Deremer, Southeast CC baseball
Morrill: Ilycia Guerue, Jamestown basketball
Mullen: Samantha Moore, UNK basketball
North Platte: Abby Orr, Chattanooga softball; Peyton Neff, UNK volleyball; Jonathan Brouillette, Denver swimming and diving
Omaha Concordia: Summer Greene, Augustana soccer
Omaha Creighton Prep: Jake Boor, Creighton golf; Ryan Brakke, Creighton soccer; Rex Soulliere, Dallas golf; Creighton Prep; Tony Pray, Brown wrestling
Omaha Duchesne: Kaitlyn Knobbe, Southern Methodist volleyball; Anna Kwong, Texas Christian diving; Emily Kaup, Augsburg volleyball; Madison Smith, Benedictine soccer
Omaha Gross: Alexus Townsend, Northern State soccer; Noah Miller, Doane golf
Omaha Marian: JoJo Randby, Nebraska swimming; Rylee Trojan, Southern Illinois swimming; Megan Carter, Indiana diving; Maddie Clark, Army swimming; Mary Claire Daubendiek, George Washington volleyball; Tatum Villotta, South Dakota softball; Anna Kidder, Eastern soccer; Abby Russell, Southwest Minnesota State softball; Kaydence Skiles, Northern State softball; CeCe Hacker, Lake Superior State basketball; Sidney Sledge, Bellevue volleyball
Omaha Roncalli: Claire Wilson, Morningside volleyball; Ella Matthies, Peru State volleyball
Omaha Skutt: Lindsay Krause, Nebraska volleyball; Allie Gray, Arizona State volleyball; Shayla McCormick, UNO volleyball; Cece Behrens, UNO soccer; Jenna Hotovy, South Dakota State soccer; Alexa Rose, Bellevue softball; Grace Newcomer, Concordia softball; Sophia Hoffmann, Pittsburg State softball; Ali Becker, Midland volleyball; Bre Skala, Regis volleyball; Grace Werner, College of St. Mary volleyball; Kaelyn Reeves, Wayne State soccer; Addyson Seaman, Clarke soccer
Omaha Westside: Logan Kuehne, llinois swimming; Malia Snow, Illinois State swimming; Brayden Gregurich, Doane basketball; Portia Lenczowski, South Dakota Mines golf; Lena Homan, Black Hills State soccer; Ellie Tempero, Saint Thomas soccer; Jake Henderson, Cornell (Iowa) baseball; Jacob Hellman, Iowa Western golf; Jadyn VanHill, Iowa Western baseball; Aidan Jackson, Fort Scott CC baseball; Hunter Eickhoff, North Central Missouri CC baseball; Simon Stover, North Central Missouri CC baseball
Papillion-La Vista: Jordyn Bahl, Oklahoma softball; Brooke Dumont, South Dakota State softball; Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State softball; Maggie Vasa, Iowa softball; Norah Sis, Creighton volleyball; Logan Jeffus, Louisiana-Monroe volleyball; Mykena Turner, South Dakota State soccer; Sydney Taake, UNO golf; Ethan Neil, Creighton tennis; Bailee Lampman, Sioux Falls softball; Kate Voisin, Missouri Western softball ; Kaylee Wagner, Washburn softball; Jenna Hoelscher, Missouri Western softball; Kaela Lorenzen, Southwest Minnesota State swimming; Claudia Wilson, Midland soccer; Patrick Zeller, Concordia baseball; Gabby Sinnett, College of Saint Mary golf
Papillion-La Vista South: Kaylie Crews, Alabama cross country/track; Allie Napora, Nebraska soccer; Jack Redd, Creighton soccer; Tate Norblade, Wayne State basketball; Lindsey Kelly, Fort Hays State softball; Alexa Sidel, Bellevue softball; Lydia Hodges, Concordia basketball; Evie Stuck, Minnesota Crookston softball; Jackson Horn, Southeast CC baseball; Brayden Curtis, Southeast CC baseball; Garrett Freeman, Iowa Western CC baseball; Austin DenHoed, Labette CC baseball
Platteview: Tyler Riley, Peru State basketball; Aubreigh Burley, Southwestern CC softball
Ralston: Nolan Sailors, Creighton baseball; Jake Chronic, Briar Cliff baseball; Josh Kilzer, Wayne State baseball
Scottsbluff: Paul Garcia, Wyoming wrestling; Emma Foote, Hastings volleyball; Maddison Johnston, Western Nebraska CC softball; Avery Fox, Northeast (Colorado) JC softball
Seward: Grace Hamling, South Dakota softball; Sydney Parra, William Jewell softball; Abbey Ringler, Midland volleyball
South Sioux City: Mohamed Siidow, Wayne State wrestling; Aridiana Zamora, Morningside softball; Ella Meyers, Morningside softball; Hannah Strom, Dakota Wesleyan basketball
Southern Valley: Kynlee Marquez, South Dakota softball
Wahoo: Elle Glock, Southern California volleyball
Waverly: Whitney Lauenstein, Nebraska volleyball; Halle Rourke, Nebraska gymnastics; Kelsey Cordes, UNK softball; Morgan Schuelke, UNK softball; Sydney Griffin, College of St. Mary softball; Taylor Kudym, Bellevue volleyball; Peru State softball; Conrad Schroeder, Southwest CC cross country/track
Wayne: Jacob Kneifl, Wayne State baseball
Weeping Water: Grace Cave, UNO basketball
West Point-Beemer: Sidney Swanson, Sioux Falls basketball; Reece Snodgrass, Concordia basketball
Wood River: Boston Boucher, Doane basketball
