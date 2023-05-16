The 2023 Nebraska high school boys soccer state tournament ends today!

Bennington aims to take down Class B defending champion Omaha Skutt at 5:30 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.

Then Gretna will look to repeat as the Class A champions as the Dragons take on Omaha Creighton Prep at 8 p.m.

Scroll down for live updates from the matches, plus our preview coverage and more!

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 7