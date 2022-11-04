Keep it tuned to NEPrepZone.com throughout the night for complete coverage of the best local games, and scroll down for a feed of live updates from throughout the state.
Live updates: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 4
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meet the 13 athletes named to the 2022 Feltz WealthPlan All-Nebraska softball team.
Gretna may eventually be bigger and better, but it will never feel quite the same, writes Dirk Chatelain, as the new East High and its conflicts linger while the Dragons chase a state football title.
Check out the results from the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Oct. 28.
The 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament begins today in Lincoln! Don't miss a moment of the action by following live updates here.
Here are Nebraska high school softball All-Class, All-Metro Conference and All-Omaha area teams and honorable mention selections for the 2022 season.
Mike Patterson has been on a nice run lately while defeating colleague Stu Pospisil the past two seasons in their annual volleyball-football prediction battle, but he seems intent on revenge.
For three classes the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament starts today! Don't miss a moment of the action by following live updates here.
Check out the schedule for the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
Check out the results from the second day of the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
The 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament semifinals are today in Lincoln. Follow along with us all day for updates, photos and videos.