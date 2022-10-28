 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school football, Oct. 28

  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the Nebraska state football playoffs and look at volleyball rankings entering district play.

Keep it tuned to NEPrepZone.com throughout the night for complete coverage of the best local games, and scroll down for a feed of live updates from throughout the state.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert