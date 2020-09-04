 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 4
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school football, Sept. 4

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Ready for more Friday Night Lights?

Keep it tuned to this page for live updates for another full schedule of Nebraska high school football.

Photos: Elkhorn football at Roncalli

1 of 15
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert