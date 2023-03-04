Saturday's action begins at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena with the Class D-1 championship and the Class C-2 third place game at Lincoln Northwest. Class C-1's title game will be at 11 a.m. followed by Class B at 1 p.m. Classes D-1 and C-1 will have its third-place games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, at Northwest. Class D-2's third-place game closes out the day at Northwest at 3 p.m. The evening session begins with the C-2 championship at 4:15 p.m. from PBA and Class A will follow at 6:15 p.m. D-2's title game closes out the tournament at 8:15 p.m.