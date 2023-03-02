The 2023 Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament continues today!

Wednesday's action begins at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center with first round games for Classes D-2 and C-2. Class B games start at 1:30 p.m. at PBA.

The World-Herald will be there for the full four-day event!

Don't miss any of the action! Scroll down for live updates, plus stories, photos and more.

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Wednesday