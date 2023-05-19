The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska assembled to compete for state championships, and the trophies will be handed out today at Tal Anderson Field!

At 1 p.m., Omaha Roncalli and Malcolm play for the Class C title.

Class B's state final will be held at 4 p.m. when Elkhorn North and Norris will take the field.

The night will close out with defending champ Millard West and Lincoln East battling for the Class A title.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.