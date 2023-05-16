The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.
The action continues today with elimination games starting at 10 a.m. at three Omaha ballparks. Here's the schedule:
CLASS A AT TAL ANDERSON FIELD
Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Grand Island, 4 p.m.
Elkhorn South vs. Bellevue West, 7 p.m.
Beatrice vs. Omaha Gross, 4 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.
CLASS C AT OMAHA WESTSIDE
Platteview vs. Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Christian, 4 p.m.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Wayne, 7 p.m.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.
