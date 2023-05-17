The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.
The action continues today with starting at 10 a.m. at three Omaha ballparks. Here's the schedule:
CLASS A AT TAL ANDERSON FIELD
Millard West vs. Grand Island, 10 a.m.
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, 4 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Gross, 10 a.m.
Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, 4 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Platteview, 4 p.m.
CLASS C AT OMAHA WESTSIDE
Omaha Roncalli vs. Wayne, 4 p.m.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.
