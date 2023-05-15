The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.
The action continues today at 10 a.m. at three Omaha ballparks. Here's the schedule:
Grand Island vs. Gretna, 10 a.m.
Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 1 p.m.
Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, 4 p.m.
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, 7 p.m.
CLASS B AT TAL ANDERSON FIELD
Platte Valley vs. Omaha Gross, 10 a.m.
Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran vs. Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Beatrice, 4 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 7 p.m.
Omaha Concordia/Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Christian vs. Douglas County West 10 a.m.
Plattsmouth vs. Wayne, 1 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Platteview, 4 p.m.
Omaha Roncalli vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 7 p.m.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.
